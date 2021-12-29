Alleged AMD Radeon Super Resolution Tech To Have A Key Advantage Over DLSS And FSR
It used to be the case that when you started a PC game, it ran in a fixed render resolution, often decided before you actually entered the game. That's becoming less and less the case these days, as games move to various types of dynamic resolution upscaling methods. NVIDIA has its AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) of course, and AMD presented FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) as another option. The two get compared a lot even though they work in radically different ways.
Perhaps as a response to the GPU-agnostic FSR, NVIDIA recently debuted Nvidia Image Scaling, or NIS. It's fundamentally similar to FSR, and it can be toggled on at the driver level to provide an extra bump in performance at the cost of some image quality.
The way it actually works is that your game thinks it is running on a monitor with a lower resolution (user-configurable) than your actual display, while the GeForce driver takes the game's output and upscales it to your monitor's actual native resolution before applying a sharpening filter. Obviously, given that explanation, NIS at the driver level requires you to play your game in full-screen mode, although NIS can be integrated into games like FSR and DLSS, too.
Well, AMD apparently says "two can play that game," according to a report from Videocardz. That site says that it has been informed by an insider that AMD will launch "Radeon Super Resolution" next month, and that the new feature is essentially driver-based FSR. It will supposedly have the same requirement as NIS—the "only in full-screen games" bit—and we expect it to have many of the same limitations, too, including blurred UI and other weirdness in certain titles thanks to the game trying to output to some bizarre resolution like 2074×1166.
According to the leaker, RSR is based directly on the FSR algorithm. The only real difference seems to be that it is driver-integrated rather than requiring game developers to integrate it themselves. Purportedly, the feature will be available on RDNA-based Radeon GPUs, which would include the Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series cards. Videocardz expects more details to be revealed at CES 2022.