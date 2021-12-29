Alleged AMD Radeon Super Resolution Tech To Have A Key Advantage Over DLSS And FSR





It used to be the case that when you started a PC game, it ran in a fixed render resolution, often decided before you actually entered the game. That's becoming less and less the case these days, as games move to various types of dynamic resolution upscaling methods. NVIDIA has its AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) of course, and AMD presented FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) as another option. The two get compared a lot even though they work in radically different ways.

The way it actually works is that your game thinks it is running on a monitor with a lower resolution (user-configurable) than your actual display, while the GeForce driver takes the game's output and upscales it to your monitor's actual native resolution before applying a sharpening filter. Obviously, given that explanation, NIS at the driver level requires you to play your game in full-screen mode, although NIS can be integrated into games like FSR and DLSS, too.





This is supposedly the logo for the new tech. Image: Videocardz

