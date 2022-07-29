AMD Adrenalin 22.7.1 Driver Performance Test: Big Gains in DX11 & OpenGL







PC hardware companies work in funny ways sometimes. When AMD had a new driver ready that added extra features with arguably niche appeal, like its AMD Link in-home streaming tech, it was very excited to tell us about it, and have us tell you about it . However, when it released a new driver recently with real performance gains, the company didn't even publish its own blog post about it, let alone shout it from a mountain top.

That said, regardless, AMD's latest Radeon Adrenalin Software 22.7.1 release is indeed rather exciting for PC gamers, and worthy of shouting about.





PowerColor's Radeon RX 6750 XT



Of course big tech companies make proclamations of "new and improved" every day, but it is not always just marketing hype. Back in May , AMD debuted what it claimed was a "rebuilt from the ground up" DirectX 11 driver, and now, with this latest release, the company has revised its OpenGL driver, too. Let's look at some of their claims...





AMD's own claims about its OpenGL gains in Minecraft.



3DMark Fire Strike Benchmark









Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Benchmark





Now, FFXIV is an older game, and so our beastly Radeon card has no trouble whatsoever pushing it to phenomenal frame rates running in full 4K UHD with maxed-out settings. We do see a small and consistent gain in performance with the new driver, but it's very small indeed. We didn't check frame times in this benchmark, but we'd not be surprised to find that it's a smoothness gain.





Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Benchmark





Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Benchmark









ARMA III Benchmark





Wreckfest Benchmark





Unigine Superposition Benchmark









Xonotic Benchmark





RAGE Benchmark





DOOM (2016) Benchmark









ZDoom Eviternity Benchmark





Cyberpunk 2077 Benchmark





OpenGL Emulator Testing

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition runs great in PCSX2 Emulator.



Zelda looks awesome in 8K. See the full-res pic on Google Drive.



Final Conclusions

Every single application we tested saw an improvement, even if it was very minor. The biggest improvements were in OpenGL titles, and primarily in terms of minimum framerate and frame time consistency. All of these areas have traditionally been weak spots for Radeon cards.









Indeed, a major frustration of Radeon cards historically has been that, while recent and popular games will generally work well, you could have some struggles with older, niche, or less popular titles. Obviously, we have not had time to test that many games yet, but so far, we are very impressed with the work that AMD has done here, particularly for the OpenGL API. This driver sees huge gains in performance and smoothness for OpenGL, and it does some fine work for DirectX 11, too.







Kudos to AMD for stepping up and smoothing out games on these older APIs. We hope the company can continue making this kind of progress.