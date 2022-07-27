AMD Radeon GPU Driver Intros Noise Suppression Tech And Massive OpenGL Performance Gains





AMD has launched its Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 driver software with some welcome and important changes. The new driver adds support for a completely new feature for Radeon GPU users dubbed AMD Noise Suppression. Secondly, if you enjoy OpenGL gaming titles, you might see up to an 85% performance uplift using this new driver. There are some other notable niceties in Adrenalin 22.7.1, so please read on.





AMD Noise Suppression leaked in outline form last week, when AMD accidentally published a feature promotional video, before quickly removing it. It has republished the video now, and you can get a swift overview of the capabilities and scope of AMD Noise Suppression below.











So, at last, AMD GPU users have a red team version of the NVIDIA RTX Broadcast noise filtering technology. The feature overview sounds familiar, too, with AMD Noise Suppression officially described as a tool that “reduces background audio noise from your surrounding environment using a real-time deep learning algorithm.”





With noise filtered out of your mic, and from the voices you are hearing, your important online meeting, or frantic gaming teammate communications, should be clearer than ever. You will find the new AMD Noise Suppression feature in Settings > Audio and Video tab > Audio Settings. Once you have found the setting you simply toggle it and adjust separate sliders for audio input and output.





There are some minimum hardware spec levels to check before you think of running AMD Noise Suppression. AMD’s small print suggests that the AI software will only work on “Ryzen 5000 series and newer systems, as well as Radeon RX 6000 series and newer.”





AMD’s driver developers have made a great stride forward with OpenGL optimization. Not that many titles that are popular use OpenGL, but AMD has tested Minecraft and shared the following chart showing the performance gains to be had. Quite impressive, but of course your mileage may vary depending on GPU, other components, and gameplay resolution preference.





AMD's OpenGL performance boost



Other features of note are the expansion of Radeon Super Resolution support to discrete Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen processor notebooks with hybrid graphics. The mode now also works in borderless full-screen games. Radeon Boost with Variable Rate Shading has also been implemented in Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village, and Valorant.



