Amazon Turns Prime Video Into A Gaming Hub With Luna Integration





Previously, the company operated three largely disconnected divisions: Amazon Game Studios developing video games, Luna building cloud streaming infrastructure, and Prime Gaming distributing monthly digital perks. Under Jeff Gattis, the general manager now leading Amazon Luna and Amazon Game Studios, those teams have been consolidated. And one of the first major projects from the unification is embedding Luna directly into the Prime Video interface alongside movies and television shows. Only time will tell if Amazon can eliminate the traditional friction of cloud gaming, including separate subscription fees and standalone applications.





This integration also establishes the foundation for a fully connected trans-media ecosystem. Rather than treating movies, television, and games as separate media formats, Amazon envisions Prime Video hubs organized around shared IPs. A subscriber watching an episode of a series like "Fallout ," "James Bond," or "Tomb Raider" can instantly transition into playing a related video game on Luna or purchasing physical merchandise on Amazon.com from a single page. To back this strategy, Amazon Game Studios has more games in active development than at any prior point in its history, while securing longer-term third-party licensing deals to keep Luna's catalog stable over time.





Amazon's Luna-Prime Video integration rolls out starting today . Luna is currently available on Fire TVs in the US and UK for now.