CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon Turns Prime Video Into A Gaming Hub With Luna Integration

by Aaron LeongFriday, July 24, 2026, 11:34 AM EDT
hero luna prime video
Amazon is folding its Luna cloud gaming platform directly into Prime Video, giving hundreds of millions of streaming subscribers instant access to playable games on their TVs and mobile devices. Can we get a free tier next?

Previously, the company operated three largely disconnected divisions: Amazon Game Studios developing video games, Luna building cloud streaming infrastructure, and Prime Gaming distributing monthly digital perks. Under Jeff Gattis, the general manager now leading Amazon Luna and Amazon Game Studios, those teams have been consolidated. And one of the first major projects from the unification is embedding Luna directly into the Prime Video interface alongside movies and television shows. Only time will tell if Amazon can eliminate the traditional friction of cloud gaming, including separate subscription fees and standalone applications.

luna prime banner

Also, instead of competing directly for hard-core console and PC players (a highly saturated market dominated by Sony, Microsoft, and Steam), Amazon is targeting an audience that remains largely ignored. While approximately 500 million people worldwide own gaming consoles or high-end PCs, an estimated 2.5 billion play primarily on mobile screens and televisions. And thus, Amazon is focusing on accessible, mass-appeal titles anchored by massive media franchises. Highly recognizable games such as Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Indiana Jones series provide familiar worlds with approachable mechanics. Complementing these titles are social party games through Luna’s GameNight feature, which allows players to use their smartphones as wireless controllers directly on their TV screens.

This integration also establishes the foundation for a fully connected trans-media ecosystem. Rather than treating movies, television, and games as separate media formats, Amazon envisions Prime Video hubs organized around shared IPs. A subscriber watching an episode of a series like "Fallout," "James Bond," or "Tomb Raider" can instantly transition into playing a related video game on Luna or purchasing physical merchandise on Amazon.com from a single page. To back this strategy, Amazon Game Studios has more games in active development than at any prior point in its history, while securing longer-term third-party licensing deals to keep Luna's catalog stable over time.

Amazon's Luna-Prime Video integration rolls out starting today. Luna is currently available on Fire TVs in the US and UK for now.
Tags:  Gaming, (NASDAQ:AMZN), prime-video, amazon-luna
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use