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Amazon Gives First Look At New Tomb Raider Games Coming In 2026 And 2027

by Chris HarperFriday, December 12, 2025, 01:12 PM EDT
hero tomb raider atlantis
The beloved series Tomb Raider is making a return with not one, but two new games being published by Amazon Game Studios and developed by series veterans Crystal Dynamics. The two new titles revealed during The Game Awards 2025 are Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a 2026 title billed as a fully-modernized remake of the original, and Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a 2027 game set to continue Lara Croft's story in what will reportedly be "the largest Tomb Raider game to date". Legacy of Atlantis is also getting some development assistance from studio Flying Wild Hog, but with Crystal Dynamics still leading the charge, it'll likely be a faithful remake of Core Design Limited's 1996 original.

While these two games will feature a new Lara Croft voice actor—Alix Wilton Regan—they won't actually be a full reboot. Dialogue within the trailer for Legacy of Atlantis and Croft's jade pendant from the Survivor Trilogy (which included 2013's Tomb Raider through 2019's Shadow of the Tomb Raider) place the new remake of Tomb Raider (1996) after the events of the most recent mainline games. In the Survivor Trilogy, Croft is voiced by Camilla Luddington.

Catalyst looks to take place later, starring a much older Lara Croft with a long-established roster of legendary exploits. Since this version of Lara was also recast for The Legend of Lara Croft Netflix series confirmed to take place after the Survivor Trilogy (played by Hayley Atwell on Netflix), Alix Wilton Regan is now the third voice actor for modern Lara Croft.


While the original Tomb Raider has been remastered many times at this point, Legacy of Atlantis is shaping to be a proper modern remake, utilizing Unreal Engine 5 and the massive environmental scale the engine permits. The early peek we've seen points to a game that does look distinctly modern and carries over select traits of the grittier Survivor trilogy, but also harkens back to the character's more campy roots, including fighting full-blown dinosaurs and circumventing cartoonish booby traps.


We've seen comparatively less of Catalyst, since there's almost no gameplay to speak of in its cinematic trailer. While the in-engine cutscenes look gorgeous and Lara appears to have aged like a fine wine within Tomb Raider: Catalyst, it's hard to tell whether the gameplay will take more classic inspirations or lean harder into the grittier Survivor Trilogy design.

According to Scot Amos, head of Crystal Dynamics, "Our collaboration with Amazon Game Studios has been truly transformative for these ambitious projects. Amazon's partnership has provided the resources, expertise, and creative freedom necessary to realize our vision for both games without compromise."

Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Game Studios, also said that "Tomb Raider stands among gaming's most beloved and enduring franchises, and we're thrilled to partner with Crystal Dynamics to bring two distinct Lara Croft adventures to players worldwide. This innovative new chapter with Tomb Raider: Catalyst, and the thoughtful reinvention of the series' roots with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, perfectly exemplifies our commitment to supporting developers with bold creative visions."
Tags:  PC gaming, Tomb Raider, Amazon-Game-Studios, crystal dynamics, console gaming
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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