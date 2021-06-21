CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, June 21, 2021, 12:34 PM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Discounts Sizzle With Speedy SSDs From Samsung, Crucial And Western Digital

crucial ssd
Prime Day 2021 kicked off with a bang early this morning, and the deals continue to flow in at a furious pace. We’ve already brought you some discounts on things like laptops and wireless earbuds along with console games. Now we’re zeroing in on solid-state drive (SSDs) for those looking to upgrade their gaming rigs.

Before we get straight into the deals, we wanted to remind everyone of Amazon’s current Prime Day promotion, giving you a free $10 promotional credit when you purchase a $40 gift card. You can either enter the promo code GCPRIME2021 at checkout or click this link and hit the “Apply code to your account” button. Now, onto the SSD deals…

Samsung’s 980 Pro family is among the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market. Amazon is currently selling the 500GB version of the SSD for a low $99.99 (33 percent discount). In addition, Prime members can apply a 5 percent coupon on the product page to knock another $5 off the price. If you need more storage, the 2TB version of the 980 Pro is available with a 27 percent discount, taking it to just $329.99. The Samsung 980 Pro can deliver read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/sec for lightning-fast game loading.

samsung 980 pro ssd

Several Crucial SSDs are discounted for Prime Day, so now’s your chance to strike while the iron is hot. The Crucial P5 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD promises maximum read/write speeds of 3,400MB/sec and 3,000MB/sec, respectively. The SSD typically sells for $174.99, but a Prime Day-only discount takes it down to just $91.19. If additional storage is more important to you (at the expense of performance), the P2 2TB SSD is available at just $231.79, representing a 23 percent discount. Performance drops to 2,400MB/sec read and 2,000MB/sec write, which is still respectable for an SSD (although nowhere close to matching the fastest PCIe 4.0 storage on the market).

crucial ssd angle

There is a slew of Western Digital SSDs currently on sale, ranging from low-end to high-end. If you’re seeking a value-driven SSD with plenty of storage capacity, look no further than the WD Blue M.2 SATA SSD, priced at $179.99 (a 53 percent discount). The WD_Black SN750 SSDs are available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities at up to a 52 percent discount. You can also spend a few additional bucks and get the 1TB and 2TB WD_Black SN750 SSDs with a heatsink already installed.

wd black sn750 ssd

Stay tuned for additional Amazon Prime Day deals…

