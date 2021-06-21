Amazon Prime Day Deals Galore: PC Gaming Hardware, Storage, Laptops, Wireless Earbuds And More
There might not actually be a Christmas in July, but this year there is a Prime Day in June, and with it comes a host of discounts on practically every kind of item imaginable. Wondering where to start in your hunt with a bargain? Well, you have come to the right place. We've rounded up some noteworthy discounts across a few different categories, including PC gaming, laptops, audio gear, and more.
Depending on how much you plan to spend, and/or whether you frequently shop at Amazon (as many people do), the first order of business should be to claim a $10 promotional credit that is available when buying $40 in Amazon gift cards. Just hit the link and tap the "Apply code to your account button" or enter in promo code GCPRIME2021 at checkout. Then either add $40 or more in select Amazon.com gift cards or reload that amount to your existing gift card balance, and you'll receive a $10 promotional credit within two days.
That means the discount might actually arrive after the Prime Day sales event has ended. However, it's still a neat perk, especially since Amazon is home to frequent sales.
Upgrade Your Gaming Monitor With These Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals
It's been a long, tough year for a lot of people, but the good news is you got through it. Why not pamper yourself with a new gaming monitor? You can do exactly that with Samsung's 49-inch CRG9, a massively wide and curved display that is on sale for $899.99 at Amazon ($600 off, save 40%), provided you have room on your desk.
JThis super ultra-wide display is like having a pair of 27-inch QHD monitors side-by-side, just without the annoying bezels and gap getting in the way. The total resolution on this model is 5120x1440, giving you a ton of real estate for gaming and productivity chores. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support (it's DisplayHDR 1000 certified), FreeSync support (FreeSync Premium Pro). The only thing it does not come with is the kitchen sink.
Is that too big for your setup? No worries, Amazon has a bunch of other gaming monitors on sale as well. Here are some of them...
- Samsung Odyssey G7 (32", 2560x1440, 240Hz, FreeSync/G-Sync): $559.99 ($240 off, save 30%)
- Acer Predator XB273K (27", 4K, 144Hz, G-Sync): $549 ($100.99 off, save 16%)
- ViewSonic XG3220 (32", 4K, 60Hz, FreeSync): $399.99 ($110 off, save 22%)
- Acer ED323QUR (31.5", 2560x1440, 144Hz, FreeSync): $299.99 ($39.0 off, save 12%)
- Acer Nitro XZ270 (27", 1920x1080, 240Hz): $249.99 ($80 off, save 24%)
- Acer KA272U (27", 2560x1440, 75Hz, FreeSync): $195.49 ($54.50 off, save 22%)
Buy A Discounted Laptop At Amazon For Prime Day 2021
Prime Day is a good time to go shopping for a laptop, be it a Windows system, a Chromebook, or a gaming model like the Razer Blade 15 shown above, which is on sale for $949.99 at Amazon ($550 off, save 37%).
Excuse the pun, but Razer's Blade 15 is a sharp laptop milled from CNC aluminum. It has a relatively thin and light profile, and packs some decent horsepower underneath the hood. This particular model sports 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i7i-10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Here are other laptops that are on sale...
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (i7-10875H, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,739.99 ($460 off, save 21%)
- Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo (14", i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, 256GC SSD): $669.99 ($180 off, save 21%)
- Acer Aspire 5 (Ryzen 3 3350U, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD): $299.99 ($100 off, save 25%)
- Acer Predator Triton 500 (15.6", i7-10750H, RTX 2070, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD): $1,581 ($218.99 off, save 12%)
- Acer Chromebook Spin (11.6", 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC): $224.99 ($274.01 off, save 55%)
Amazon Prime Day Discounts On Storage And Earbuds
Rounding out our curated list of notable deals is connection of earbuds and a couple of storage products. Falling into the former category is a red set of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus, on sale for $84.99 at Amazon ($65 off, save 43%). These are wireless earbuds that come with a fast charging case—it only takes 3 minutes to inject enough juice for around an hour of playtime.
When full charged, Samsung says these will yield 11 hours of sound. The battery life stored in the case adds another 11 hours to the mix, to keep the party going for a very long time. Also neat is an Ambient Aware mode that lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear while donning these earbuds.
As for the rest of the deals, here you go...
- All-New Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $79.99 ($40 off, save 33%)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $229 ($170 off, save 43%)
- Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds: $169.99 ($60 off, save 26%)
- Sony WF-SP800N Wireless: $88 ($111.99 off, save 56%)
- WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive: $91.19 ($55.80 off, save 39%)
- Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD: $329.99 ($100 off, save 23%)
If you spot any other good bargains worth passing on, feel free to let us know in the comments section below!
