Amazon Prime Day Deals Galore: PC Gaming Hardware, Storage, Laptops, Wireless Earbuds And More





There might not actually be a Christmas in July, but this year there is a Prime Day in June, and with it comes a host of discounts on practically every kind of item imaginable. Wondering where to start in your hunt with a bargain? Well, you have come to the right place. We've rounded up some noteworthy discounts across a few different categories, including PC gaming, laptops, audio gear, and more.





$10 promotional credit that is available when . Just hit the link and tap the "Apply code to your account button" or enter in promo code GCPRIME2021 at checkout. Then either add $40 or more in select Amazon.com gift cards or reload that amount to your existing gift card balance, and you'll receive a $10 promotional credit within two days. Depending on how much you plan to spend, and/or whether you frequently shop at Amazon (as many people do), the first order of business should be to claim athat is available when buying $40 in Amazon gift cards . Just hit the link and tap the "Apply code to your account button" or enter in promo codeat checkout. Then either add $40 or more in select Amazon.com gift cards or reload that amount to your existing gift card balance, and you'll receive a $10 promotional credit within two days.





That means the discount might actually arrive after the Prime Day sales event has ended. However, it's still a neat perk, especially since Amazon is home to frequent sales.

Upgrade Your Gaming Monitor With These Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals





Samsung's 49-inch CRG9, a massively wide and curved display that is on sale for It's been a long, tough year for a lot of people, but the good news is you got through it. Why not pamper yourself with a new gaming monitor? You can do exactly that with, a massively wide and curved display that is on sale for $899.99 at Amazon ($600 off, save 40%), provided you have room on your desk.





JThis super ultra-wide display is like having a pair of 27-inch QHD monitors side-by-side, just without the annoying bezels and gap getting in the way. The total resolution on this model is 5120x1440, giving you a ton of real estate for gaming and productivity chores. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support (it's DisplayHDR 1000 certified), FreeSync support (FreeSync Premium Pro). The only thing it does not come with is the kitchen sink.





Is that too big for your setup? No worries, Amazon has a bunch of other gaming monitors on sale as well. Here are some of them...