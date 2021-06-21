Save Big With Amazon Prime Day Hot Deals On Xbox, PlayStation And Nintendo Games

We are keeping a pulse on Amazon's Prime Day 2021 deals , including discounts on PC gaming hardware, laptops, storage products, wireless earbuds, and more. It's a massive sale, spread out across two days. We can't possibly cover it all, but we did want to give console gaming its own roundup, to cover the many discounts available on games for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Let's get started, shall we?





Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5 discounted to ($20 off, save 29%). Our spider-sense for discounts has been tingling in the days and weeks ahead of Prime Day 2021, and we're elated to seefor the PlayStation 5 discounted to $49.99 at Amazon ($20 off, save 29%).





The first Spider-Man installment for the PS4 was a blast, and this follow-up title for the PS5 brings more web-slinging fun to Sony's latest console. This version for the PS5 taps into the console's special features to deliver fast loading times and support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.





Here are other titles that are on sale for the PS5, as well as that are PS4-friendly...

"You take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history," the developers explain.









Here are a few other discounted Nintendo Switch games...