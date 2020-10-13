Your Prime Day 2020 Loot Will Arrive In Amazon's New Spooktacular AR-Enabled Boxes
Amazon Prime Day is here and with it comes some unique packaging, and will include an opportunity to play around with augmented reality (AR). The boxes will provide consumers a small way to celebrate Halloween and promote more environmentally friendly practices.
The new boxes feature a white pumpkin on their sides. Consumers are encouraged to draw on the pumpkins. They can then scan the QR code on the box with the free Amazon AR app. The consumer’s drawing will spring to life in the app. It is important to note that the app supports both Android and iOS devices, so no one will be left out in the spooky experience.
The boxes will ship out between now and Halloween. Amazon Prime Day is traditionally held in July, but was delayed this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The pumpkins are therefore a new festive feature.
Amazon hopes that the pumpkins will allow consumers to breathe new life into their packaging. An Amazon representative recently stated, “The new experience is a low-cost way for customers to celebrate and a fun way to reuse boxes before dropping them in the recycling bin.”
Amazon has been actively working over the last few years to reduce packaging waste and make its packaging more environmentally friendly. It has reportedly “eliminated more than 900,000 tons of packaging material, the equivalent of 1.6 billion shipping boxes" since 2015. Amazon has also collaborated with several companies to help improve packaging, such as Tide, Hasbro, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
These efforts are especially important as more consumers choose to shop online this year. Online shopping generates a lot of packaging waste. Commodity data analytics company Fastmarkets noted that online marketplaces like Amazon generated more than 1.3 million tons of packaging waste in 2019.
Amazon Prime Day is going ongoing right now and ends on October 14th. Consumers need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. The Prime Day deals will be available in a variety of countries including, most recently, Turkey and Brazil. You can check out some of our Prime Day tech picks here.
The new boxes feature a white pumpkin on their sides. Consumers are encouraged to draw on the pumpkins. They can then scan the QR code on the box with the free Amazon AR app. The consumer’s drawing will spring to life in the app. It is important to note that the app supports both Android and iOS devices, so no one will be left out in the spooky experience.
The boxes will ship out between now and Halloween. Amazon Prime Day is traditionally held in July, but was delayed this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The pumpkins are therefore a new festive feature.
Amazon hopes that the pumpkins will allow consumers to breathe new life into their packaging. An Amazon representative recently stated, “The new experience is a low-cost way for customers to celebrate and a fun way to reuse boxes before dropping them in the recycling bin.”
Amazon has been actively working over the last few years to reduce packaging waste and make its packaging more environmentally friendly. It has reportedly “eliminated more than 900,000 tons of packaging material, the equivalent of 1.6 billion shipping boxes" since 2015. Amazon has also collaborated with several companies to help improve packaging, such as Tide, Hasbro, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
These efforts are especially important as more consumers choose to shop online this year. Online shopping generates a lot of packaging waste. Commodity data analytics company Fastmarkets noted that online marketplaces like Amazon generated more than 1.3 million tons of packaging waste in 2019.
Amazon Prime Day is going ongoing right now and ends on October 14th. Consumers need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. The Prime Day deals will be available in a variety of countries including, most recently, Turkey and Brazil. You can check out some of our Prime Day tech picks here.