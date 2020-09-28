Amazon Prime Day 2020 Confirmed For October 13, But You Can Grab These Hot Deals Today





Amazon is getting ready to kick off its annual Prime Day sales event with bargains on a whole bunch of items, including home electronics, kitchen wares, clothing, and pretty much every kind of item imaginable. The two-day "epic" event will commence on Tuesday, October 13 at precisely midnight PT, and run through Wednesday, October 14.





Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members , Amazon's subscription program that has grown from offering free expedited shipping on millions of items, to include a host of other perks. If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the deals, and then choose afterward whether to continue or not.





The regular price for a Prime members is $119 per year, or $12.99 per month if going with monthly installments (which works out to $155.88 per year). Students get a 50 percent discount, while those receiving government assistance through EBT or Medicaid can subscribe for $5.99 per month, which works out to $71.88 per year.













Amazon's sale event will offer discounts to Prime members in the US, UK, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey, and Brazil, those last two territories joining the bargain bonanza for the first time since Prime Day's inception a few years ago.





To kick things off, starting today through October 12, Amazon will gift Prime members a $10 credit to use during Prime Day when they spend at least $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon's store. In total, Amazon plans to spend $100 million on promotional activities related to this event.





"In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. "This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes—and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season."

















