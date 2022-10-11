Amazon Prime Day Deals Bring Massive Savings On Fire Tablets, 4K Streaming Sticks And More
Amazon's October Prime Day is here. As facilitator of the event, Amazon has levied massive discounts on many of its own products of course as well. As such, we've scoured the deals to bring you what we think are some of the best offerings we've seen so far.
Let's start our list off with something for the more budget conscious. The first product is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which we pictured up top. This neat little dongle can turn any HDMI enabled TV into a smart TV. It outputs wonderful 4K pictures with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and even Dolby Atmos audio! With support for pretty much all of your favorite streaming services the entertainment hours are practically endless. You can nab this for a cool $34.99, discounted by 36% saving you $20.
Perhaps you're more an on-the-go type. That's where tablets can be quite nice. This 10.1" Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet might just be for you. This nice little portable comes with a 1080p screen, support for thousands of apps via the Amazon App Store, and support for up to 1TB of expanded storage via a microSD card. At a discounted price of $74.99 you'll be getting this for 50% off!
Let's go back inside for a moment and see how else we might be able to upgrade the home entertainment experience. Well, the Fire TV Cube might just be the answer. Much like its Fire TV Stick brethren, this device supports a beautiful 4K output, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. However it also operates as an additional smart speaker for your home with Amazon's Alexa capabilities! With a 50% discount this awesome set-top-box is only $59.99.
There are, of course, plenty more deals to be had, check them out below.
- Fire TV Stick - $19.99 (50% off, save $20)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99 (50% off, save $25)
- Fire HD 8 32 GB - $44.99 (50% off, save $45)
- Fire TV Stick Lite - $29.99
- All New Fire TV Cube (2022) - $139.99