CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon Prime Day Deals Bring Massive Savings On Fire Tablets, 4K Streaming Sticks And More

by Lane BabuderTuesday, October 11, 2022, 01:49 PM EDT
fire tv stick 4k
Amazon's October Prime Day is here. As facilitator of the event, Amazon has levied massive discounts on many of its own products of course as well. As such, we've scoured the deals to bring you what we think are some of the best offerings we've seen so far.

Let's start our list off with something for the more budget conscious. The first product is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which we pictured up top. This neat little dongle can turn any HDMI enabled TV into a smart TV. It outputs wonderful 4K pictures with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and even Dolby Atmos audio! With support for pretty much all of your favorite streaming services the entertainment hours are practically endless. You can nab this for a cool $34.99, discounted by 36% saving you $20.

fire hd 10 tablet resized

Perhaps you're more an on-the-go type. That's where tablets can be quite nice. This 10.1" Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet might just be for you. This nice little portable comes with a 1080p screen, support for thousands of apps via the Amazon App Store, and support for up to 1TB of expanded storage via a microSD card. At a discounted price of $74.99 you'll be getting this for 50% off!

fire tv cube

Let's go back inside for a moment and see how else we might be able to upgrade the home entertainment experience. Well, the Fire TV Cube might just be the answer. Much like its Fire TV Stick brethren, this device supports a beautiful 4K output, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. However it also operates as an additional smart speaker for your home with Amazon's Alexa capabilities! With a 50% discount this awesome set-top-box is only $59.99.

There are, of course, plenty more deals to be had, check them out below.
If you want to see what else there is to offer, you can always just follow this link straight to the full listing on Amazon itself.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), prime-day, primce day 2022
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Google Pixel 7 Or 7 Pro?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment