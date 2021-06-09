CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, June 09, 2021, 09:39 AM EDT

Amazon Lights Up Hot Pre-Prime Day Deals On Ring Doorbells, Echo Speakers, And Blink Cameras

ring doorbell
Prime Day 2021 festivities won't kick off until June 21st, but Amazon is already rolling out many deals on its hardware products. In this case, we're talking about smartphone devices from Amazon smart home brands Ring and Blink.

First up is a rather compelling bundle offer on the latest version (2021) of the standard Ring Video Doorbell Wired. The doorbell connects to your router using Wi-Fi and gives you clear, 1080p resolution video from your front door. It also supports two-way audio using the Ring app, allowing you to talk with folks at your front door without even getting up.

echo dot ring video doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired typically costs $59.99, but it's available today for a low $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members. But here's the kicker, you also get a free third-generation Echo Dot as part of a bundle deal. The discount is applied at checkout.

If you want to setup cameras to monitor suspicious activity around your home, Amazon is also running a promo on standalone Blink Outdoor cameras for Prime subscribers. You can get them in 1-, 2-, 3-, 5-, and add-on camera kits at hefty discounts. For example, the single-camera kit is priced at $59.99 instead of the usual $99.99, while the 5-camera kit is discounted by $155.00. All discounts are applied at checkout.

blink camera

Finally, three bundle offers combine the Blink Camera kits with an Echo Show 5 smart speaker (with display).

blink echo show 5

If you need cameras inside the home, we've got you covered there as well with the Blink Mini. The cameras are available in 1-, 2-, and 3-camera kits starting at just $19.99 (discount appears in cart).

blink mini

We'd imagine that these deals are likely to last from now through Prime Day, so you probably have quite a while to decide if these smart products are a fit for your home.
