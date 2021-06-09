Amazon Lights Up Hot Pre-Prime Day Deals On Ring Doorbells, Echo Speakers, And Blink Cameras
First up is a rather compelling bundle offer on the latest version (2021) of the standard Ring Video Doorbell Wired. The doorbell connects to your router using Wi-Fi and gives you clear, 1080p resolution video from your front door. It also supports two-way audio using the Ring app, allowing you to talk with folks at your front door without even getting up.
The Ring Video Doorbell Wired typically costs $59.99, but it's available today for a low $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members. But here's the kicker, you also get a free third-generation Echo Dot as part of a bundle deal. The discount is applied at checkout.
If you want to setup cameras to monitor suspicious activity around your home, Amazon is also running a promo on standalone Blink Outdoor cameras for Prime subscribers. You can get them in 1-, 2-, 3-, 5-, and add-on camera kits at hefty discounts. For example, the single-camera kit is priced at $59.99 instead of the usual $99.99, while the 5-camera kit is discounted by $155.00. All discounts are applied at checkout.
- Blink Outdoor Wireless HD 1-Camera Kit $59.99 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor Wireless HD 2-Camera Kit $104.99 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor Wireless HD 3-Camera Kit $149.99 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor Wireless HD 5-Camera Kit @ $224.99 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Add-On Camera Kit $49.99 @ Amazon
Finally, three bundle offers combine the Blink Camera kits with an Echo Show 5 smart speaker (with display).
- Blink Outdoor Wireless HD 2-Camera Kit with Echo Show 5 $114.99 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor Wireless HD 3-Camera Kit with Echo Show 5 $159.99 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor Wireless HD 5-Camera Kit with Echo Show 5 $234.99 @ Amazon
If you need cameras inside the home, we've got you covered there as well with the Blink Mini. The cameras are available in 1-, 2-, and 3-camera kits starting at just $19.99 (discount appears in cart).
- Blink Mini 1-Camera Kit $19.99 @ Amazon
- Blink Mini 2-Camera Kit $39.98 @ Amazon
- Blink Mini 3-Camera Kit $49.99 @ Amazon