Amazon Prime Day 2021 Dates For June Have Been Revealed, Smoking Hot Deals Await
Amazon just recently announced that Prime Day 2021 will occur between June 21st and June 22nd. Some items are already available for a discount while others will not go on sale until June 21st. Here is what you need to know about Prime Day 2021.
You must be a Amazon Prime member to participate, but you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial to get access to the sale. There will be over two million deals available over the course of the sale, including the launch of new products. It is important to note that Prime Day is only available in certain countries and will be postponed in Canada and India this year due to the ongoing public health crisis. Amazon will instead donate $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief to the Canadian Red Cross, United Way of Canada, and True North Aid, provide COVID-19 health insurance to their Indian sellers, and work with nonprofits to offer essential health items in India.
There will of course be many sales on tech and gaming products. Some of these deals are already available ahead of the sale. For example, JBL headphones are available at discounted prices. We noticed that the JBL Tune 225TWS wireless earbuds can be purchased for $69.95 USD or 30% off the regular price. There are also currently four Fire TVs available, starting at $99.99 and going up to $309.99.
Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on Origin for Battlefield 4 Standard edition until June 20th. There are also quite a few codes for free in-game content for other games. For example, Prime members can claim codes right now for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Druidic Settlement Bundle, League of Legends Third Skin Shard, Valorant Pity Party Spray, Destiny 2 Vigilance Wing Exotic Bundle, and Apex Legends Valkyrie Punk Rocket Skin. While many of these games offer free loot throughout the year, it is a good time to be reminded.
It would not be an Amazon sale without a few deals on Audible and Amazon Music. Prime members can save over 50% on the first four months of Audible Premium Plus. Prime members who have not yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can do so for free for four months. New members who purchase an Amazon Echo device can try it out for free for six months.
Prime Day 2021 will also heavily feature small businesses. Amazon will have a curated “storefront” where consumers can shop collections under categories like "military-owned" small businesses. Consumers who spend $10 on eligible products and brands will receive an additional $10 to spend. Echo device owners in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany can say “Alex, small shop business” to see which products will be eligible for the promotion. According to Amazon, there are over 300,000 sellers this year who will be participating in this particular sale this year. These promotions will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan.
