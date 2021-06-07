CATEGORIES
Monday, June 07, 2021

Pre-Prime Day Deals Bring Big Savings On AirPods Pro, LG Gaming Monitors, $10 Amazon GC Promo

Amazon Gift Card
There's still two more weeks to go before Amazon's annual Prime Day sales bonanza kicks off, and with it will come savings on a wide range of products, exclusive to Prime members (you can sign up for a 30-day free trial). No need to wait, though—if it's a deal you are after, Amazon has plenty of discounts in play, including a nice bonus if you purchase a $40 gift card.

Here's what you do—head to the Amazon Gift Card promo page, hit the 'Apply code to your account' button (or enter coupon code GIFTFORPD21 at checkout), add $40 or more in select Amazon gift cards, and you will receive a $10 promotional credit to your account withing two days. This is a neat way to save even more during Prime Day 2021, or on discounted items ahead of the big sale. Speaking of which...

Save On Apple's AirPods Pro And Other Audio Gear


Without a doubt, one of the best purchases I've made in the past year is a set of Apple AirPods Pro, now on sale at Amazon for $197 ($52 off, save 21%). At the harassment of my doctor, I'm on a mission to get in better shape by eating healthier and walking several miles each day (well, most days), and these earphones have been invaluable in the effort. Walking is not always exciting, but my playlists help keep me motivated.

The AirPods Pro sound great, are comfortable to wear, offer reasonable battery life, and provide excellent active noise cancellation. Word of warning though—ANC on these earphones work so well that it's easy to be unaware of traffic and other obstacles. Here in the hills of Tennessee where I live, sidewalks are sometimes few and far between, so be careful out there, fellow walkers and runners.

If you're looking for a set over-the-ear headphones, you have some options there as well...
Note that there are coupon check boxes on both product pages, to receive the full discount. Be sure to check them before adding the items to your cart.

Score A Deal On A Big Screen TV, LG Gaming Monitors, And More


Could you use a new TV? Generally speaking, the bang-for-buck has never been better than it is right now. One of the TV deals that caught our eye is Toshiba's new 50-inch Smart Fire TV (50C350KU), on sale for $399.99 at Amazon (save $70, 15% off).

Released this year, this is a 4K resolution television with HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10). And being a Fire TV, it comes with baked in smart functionality and a voice controlled remote with Alexa support. Good stuff.


Looking for a PC gaming monitor or mouse instead? How about a smart plug, or a Mac Mini powered by Apple's M1 processor? Those are all on sale as well...
A couple of those discounts are not obvious on the product and instead show up at checkout. Namely, the Apple Mac Mini and Amazon Smart Plug. You should see the full discount after you add either item to your cart, reflected on the checkout screen.

If you spot a good deal not included here, feel free to let us and your fellow readers know in the comments section below. Also be sure to check back in a couple of weeks when Prime Day 2021 rolls around, as we will be highlighting some of the better bargains.
