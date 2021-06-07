Pre-Prime Day Deals Bring Big Savings On AirPods Pro, LG Gaming Monitors, $10 Amazon GC Promo





There's still two more weeks to go before Amazon's annual Prime Day sales bonanza kicks off, and with it will come savings on a wide range of products, exclusive to Prime members (you can sign up for a 30-day free trial). No need to wait, though—if it's a deal you are after, Amazon has plenty of discounts in play, including a nice bonus if you purchase a $40 gift card.





, hit the 'Apply code to your account' button (or enter coupon code GIFTFORPD21 at checkout), add $40 or more in select Amazon gift cards, and you will receive a $10 promotional credit to your account withing two days. This is a neat way to save even more during Prime Day 2021, or on discounted items ahead of the big sale. Speaking of which... Here's what you do—head to the Amazon Gift Card promo page , hit the 'Apply code to your account' button (or enter coupon codeat checkout), add $40 or more in select Amazon gift cards, and you will receive ato your account withing two days. This is a neat way to save even more during Prime Day 2021, or on discounted items ahead of the big sale. Speaking of which...

Save On Apple's AirPods Pro And Other Audio Gear





Apple AirPods Pro, now on sale at . At the harassment of my doctor, I'm on a mission to get in better shape by eating healthier and walking several miles each day (well, most days), and these earphones have been invaluable in the effort. Walking is not always exciting, but my playlists help keep me motivated. Without a doubt, one of the best purchases I've made in the past year is a set of, now on sale at Amazon for $197 ($52 off, save 21%) . At the harassment of my doctor, I'm on a mission to get in better shape by eating healthier and walking several miles each day (well, most days), and these earphones have been invaluable in the effort. Walking is not always exciting, but my playlists help keep me motivated.





The AirPods Pro sound great, are comfortable to wear, offer reasonable battery life, and provide excellent active noise cancellation. Word of warning though—ANC on these earphones work so well that it's easy to be unaware of traffic and other obstacles. Here in the hills of Tennessee where I live, sidewalks are sometimes few and far between, so be careful out there, fellow walkers and runners.







If you're looking for a set over-the-ear headphones, you have some options there as well...