Saturday, September 05, 2020

Top Labor Day Tech Deals Tempt Your Inner Geek, Pixel 4 Over 30% Off

tab s6 lite hero 3
Labor Day is both a time to celebrate the laborer and a rather opportune time for sales. As such, Amazon is celebrating over this 3-day weekend with some sales on tech to get your geek on and some of these deals are pretty great.

With kids back in school and work being done from home, a tablet could certainly come in handy for a variety of things, so Samsung has you covered. The first deal we have this weekend is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This 10.4” device with 64GB of expandable storage and a S-Pen included is sure to help out with productivity. Under the hood, the S6 Lite has 4GB of RAM, an Octa-Core CPU, and a 7,040mAh battery to keep you powered throughout the day. Amazon has this tablet knocked down 21% at $277.99. If you want to step up to the 128GB model, Amazon knocks off 19% bringing that model to $347.99. Overall, it seems like a solid offering from Samsung if you are looking for a new tablet. Samsung is likely blowing these out to make room for the new Galaxy Tab S7+ that we previewed here recently.
What better to go with your new Samsung tablet than a pair Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus? Amazon is discounting these 13% at $129.99. These wireless earbuds boast up to 11 hours of nonstop music, and the charging case they come in can offer power for another 11 hours. The Buds+ also offer noise filtering options which you can control with your device, so you can hear the things you want to and not much else. Powered by AKG audio, these earbuds are sure to please.
If you are looking for a solid mobile phone, look no further than the Google Pixel 4. Amazon is knocking the price down 31% bringing the price to $549.99 for the 64GB model. If you want to step up to the 128GB model, it is cut 28% bringing its price to $649.99. Though the models have been discontinued, one can still expect updates on the device. If you want to find out more about the Pixel 4, we reviewed the Pixel 4 XL here.
You cannot have a sale on Amazon without Amazon’s own products going on sale. If you are looking to make your TV smart, Amazon is offering their Fire TV Stick 4K at 20% off dropping the price to $39.99. This nifty device plugs into the HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to media apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. If you want an easy way to entertain your kids or catch a movie and upgrade your TV game, this is the way.
I’ll take Amazon Smart Speaker for $74.99 Alex! Amazon is also dropping their Echo Plus 2nd Gen Speaker by a whopping 50%. This device allows you to talk to Amazon Alexa, play music, games, or video games over speech. This is a solid buy for entertaining, jamming out while cleaning the house, or controlling any of your smart devices.
If you are not into Amazon smart speakers, Bose has an offering on sale too. Amazon is offering the Bose Home Speaker 500 at 25%, making the price $299.00. This speaker also comes with Amazon Alexa capabilities along with the Bose branding, so it should be a solid device. The speaker works with WiFi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2 so you can blast tunes with whatever device you have. It also has integrated services such as Spotify or Audible, among others. Around the device, it has a screen to show what is playing and touch controls on top for adjusting your device. Bose makes decent products, and this should please at 25% off on Amazon.
Finally closing out our list today, we have the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5. This bundle rings in at over 50% off, dropping the price to $149.99 from the regular $289.98. If you want to stop porch pirates or see who is at your door, this is a good way to do it. The doorbell itself has a 1080p camera and microphone and speaker, so you can talk to and hear whoever is at your door. The Echo Show 5 in the bundle is a 5.5” smart display which allows you do access your Ring Doorbell, make calls, or do whatever you may do with a regular Amazon Alexa device.
All in all, these are some pretty killer deals to up your nerd-game around the house.  If you want to further up your game, stick around HotHardware as we should have some Labor Day TV deals coming up soon. 

