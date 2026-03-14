Amazon Fire TV Stick Sale Offers Up To 55% Off Streaming Devices

If you're in the market for now, now is a great time to go shopping. Amazon frequently marks its own Fire TV stick down, and right now it's offering discounts of up to 55%. Two of the Fire TV Stick models are at an all-time low.

The only model with an underwhelming discount is the Fire TV Stick HD. We'll include a link here, but there is no reason to buy it right now because an upgraded version is half the price. It also costs the same to get the flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max as it does the Fire TV Stick HD, which is limited to 1080p streaming.

Here's how pricing shakes out...

Again, we strongly advise against buying the Fire TV Stick HD right now and picking up one of the other models, even if you own a 1080p TV. You'll spend the same or less for a model that can be used on a 4K television, should you decided to upgrade your TV too at some point.





The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's flagship streaming dongle with the most features of the bunch. It supports 4K Ultra HD streaming, all of the major HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), and Dolby Atmos audio.





Other features include 16GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, support for Amazon's Fire TV Ambient Experience (exclusive to the Max model), and the inclusion of an Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced. It's the only streaming stick to included the Enhanced remote, which adds a motion-activated backlight, customizable buttons, and a Remote Finder capability.





The Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is similar, but touts 8GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support instead of Wi-Fi 6E. Otherwise, it supports the same HDR standards and Dolby Atmos, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote (non-Enhanced).





Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Select is another strong offering that trades certain features for a cheaper price tag. Specifically, it loses Dolby Vision support (but supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), it doesn't support Dolby Atmos (but has Dolby-encoded audio via HDMI pass-through), and drops down to Wi-Fi 5. There is also no live view picture-in-picture support as found on the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Max models.





Finally, the Fire TV Stick HD limits streaming support to 1080p. It's also the only one that doesn't support Alexa+.





Note that the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is back down to its all-time low price, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Select just hit a new all-time low. Meanwhile, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is only $2 removed for its lowest price ever (it hit $32.99 during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday bonanza).

Amazon Fire TV Cube Is Deeply Discounted Too









Fire TV Cube on sale—it's down to $99.99 at Amazon (29% off, save $40). That's only $10 removed from its all-time low of $89.99, which it's only hit two brief times (in July 2024 and November 2025). If you're looking for something a bit more powerful than a dongle, you can also find theon sale—it's down to. That's only $10 removed from its all-time low of $89.99, which it's only hit two brief times (in July 2024 and November 2025).





the overall set of features is similar to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, with both supporting 4K Ultra HD streaming and all of the major HDR formats. Both also feature 16GB of memory, Wi-Fi 6E support, Dolby Atmos support, and include the Enhanced version of the Alexa Voice Remote.





The Fire TV Cube separates itself in a few key areas, though. It adds an Ethernet port for wired connectivity, it features hands-free Alexa support, and you can use the Fire TV Cube connect and control other devices (it has an HDMI port and a USB port). The Fire TV Cube is also faster than all of the streaming dongles, with an octa-core processor running the show.