Amazon's Own Fire TVs Now Available In The US And Already Discounted, Should You Buy One?



Up to this point, the selection of Fire TVs on Amazon in the US has been served by the likes of Toshiba, Insignia, JVC, and Pioneer. Not anymore—Amazon announced last month that it was debuting its own brand Fire TV models , and those sets are now available in a variety of sizes spanning 43-75 inches at aggressive price points. And they're already on sale, too.





Having more options is always a good thing, but can also be confusing. That's especially true in this case, since the Fire TV branding encompasses a range of devices, including set-top boxes, streaming sticks, and multiple TV lines. As it pertains to the latter, Amazon adds two more to the mix—Omni Series and 4-Series, both under its own name. Let's break it down.



Save On Amazon's Omni Series 4K Fire TVs





The Fire TV Omni Series is the higher-end of the two, and is available in more size options, including 43-inch, 50-inc, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. They all feature direct LED backlighting, a 60Hz native refresh refresh rate, built-in far-field voice technology for voice control without using the remote, three HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, USB and Ethernet ports (one each), and HDR 10 and HLG support. In addition, the 65-inch and 75-inch models add Dolby Vision to the mix, and sport a metallic sliver frame. And of course they all have Fire OS built into them for smart chores.







Here's how pricing works out...