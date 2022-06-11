CATEGORIES
Amazon Father’s Day 4K Smart TV Deals Bring Deep Discounts Up To 40 Percent Off

by Lane BabuderSaturday, June 11, 2022, 11:58 AM EDT
00 amazon 55 inch fire tv

Father's Day is only a week away. Do you already have a gift ready for dear old dad? If not, don't sweat it -- we've got you covered with some great TV deals that won't break the bank.

Let's start with the TV we pictured at the top, the 55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV. This Alexa-enabled TV supports just about every major streaming service and has support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. It even has support for Alexa skills, which allows it to be integrated into some smart home automation, and some audio-based games. This TV is on sale for $349.99 right now, that's a 33% discount, or $170 off the usual price tag.


Is a 55-inch TV a little too big for your space? Perhaps this budget-friendly 32-inch TCL 3-series 720p Roku Smart TV is right for you. While yes, it's only 720p it's still a good deal. A 31% discount slashes $71.99 from the regular price, making this TV only $158. Add in some Roku-based smart TV features and we think it'd make a great garage or workshop TV.


Maybe Dad is a basketball fan and wants to have a party for this year's NBA Playoffs and Championship. They are happening right now after all, and if it goes to the final game in this series, the big game will fall on Father's Day! If that is the case this big 65-inch Hisense ULED Premium 65U8G 4K Smart TV just might fit the bill. This TV has a 120Hz native refresh rate, and a 4K display, making it excellent for sports, and even gaming. Take a 15% discount, knocking a whole $150 off the price tag, and you've got a deal at just $849.99.


Could 65" TVs get any cheaper? Well, Yes! This 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV is $499.99 right now; that's a 40% discount, for a savings of $330! It has HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and of course Alexa Built-in. And because it is a smart TV, it also supports just about all the major streaming platforms.

The deals don't stop there, though. Check out these other great deals for even more options:

