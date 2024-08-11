Top Amazon Deals: Up To 40% Off Keurig, Fire TV Sticks, Ninja Air Fryer & More

We'll kick things off with thethat's on sale for. That's a big 40% discount over the dongle's MSRP, and it nearly matches the device's all-time low price (it hit a low of $24.99 during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales bonanza).

This is the newest generation Fire TV 4K model, powered by a quad-core 1.7GHz processor for snappy performance. It also features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and of course 4K Ultra HD streaming with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos.

You can also score other Fire TV Stick variants on sale...

Those are both the newest generation models as well.













Ninja DZ201 Foodi8 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone air fryer for Switching gears from the living room to the kitchen, you can bag thefor $149.99 at Amazon (save $50) .That's 25% off the MSRP and is listed as another limited time deal.





This author owns the same model and it's been great. As you can see from image above, the DualZone air fryer sports two baskets and you can program them separately, each with its own temperature setting and fry time. Even more convenient, you can configure it to have two sets of foods with completely different temperatures and cook times to finish at the same time, so you're not yanking a basket of french fries and then stuck waiting on the chicken wings to finish.













Keurig's K-Mini single serve coffee maker, which is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon (save $40). Amazon also lists this one as a limited time deal, though a quick check of its price history shows that it's been at this price point since early June. The aforementioned air fryer is a bit on the bigger size, but you'd still have room on your countertop for, which is on sale for. Amazon also lists this one as a limited time deal, though a quick check of its price history shows that it's been at this price point since early June.





Who knows when or if it will shoot back up to $89.99. Either way, this is a solid value for a svelte coffee maker that measures less than 5 inches wide, making it a great option for anyone short on space (cramped or cluttered kitchen, dorm room, guest bedroom, etc).





It supports a wide range of K-Cup pods, obviously, and allows for brewing any cup size from 6-12 ounces. It also has a removable drip tray so you can wedge a travel mug up to 7 inches tall. And, it "holds a fully accidental brew for easy cleanup."





