Top Amazon Deals: Up To 40% Off Keurig, Fire TV Sticks, Ninja Air Fryer & More

Yesterday we posted a roundup of Apple tech deals at Best Buy, and if you haven't already, you should check that out—there are some great savings to be had on MacBook Pro laptops, iPad tablets, and several other items just in time for the back to school season. Today, we're switching our focus to Amazon and highlighting a bunch of "limited time deals" on a hodgepodge of items.





Fire TV Stick 4K streaming dongle that's on sale for $29.99 at Amazon (save $20). That's a big 40% discount over the dongle's MSRP, and it nearly matches the device's all-time low price (it hit a low of $24.99 during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales bonanza). We'll kick things off with thethat's on sale for. That's a big 40% discount over the dongle's MSRP, and it nearly matches the device's all-time low price (it hit a low of $24.99 during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales bonanza).





This is the newest generation Fire TV 4K model, powered by a quad-core 1.7GHz processor for snappy performance. It also features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and of course 4K Ultra HD streaming with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos.





You can also score other Fire TV Stick variants on sale...