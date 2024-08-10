Samsung Offers Galaxy Z Fold6 Buyers $300 For Galaxy Watch And Buds Credit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 brings subtle changes and significant refinements over its predecessor, as you can see in our review here at HotHardware. With a thinner and lighter design, QXGA+ display, and a solid array of cameras, the Z Fold6 is one of the more attractive book-style folding phones.
Speaking of being thin and light, the Galaxy Z Fold6 comes in at just 239g, while being only 5.6mm thick. When folded, the smartphone’s front isplay measures 6.3-inches. When unfolded, it reveals a 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It is offered in a variety of colorways, including Crafted Black, White, Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy.
On the front of the device is a 10MP cover camera, and a 4MP under display camera. On the rear, the three camera array includes a 12MP UltraWide, 50MP wide-angle with 2x optical quality zoom, and a 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto. Zooming in on a subject is made clearer with the help of Samsung’s ProVisual Engine’s analysis of the shot using AI to enhance zoomed-in photos.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 with 512GB of storage is currently $120 off at $1,899.99 in select color options.
Samsung Galaxy Watch UltraThe Samsung Watch Ultra comes with Samsung’s most powerful smartwatch processor, sapphire crystal glass, and a titanium + design that makes the it tough enough to withstand harsh environments.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra also features a power saving mode that can deliver up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. When the device is placed in exercise power saving mode, it can still deliver up to 48 hours of battery life.
The Watch Ultra can also operate in a temperature range of -4 degrees Farhenheit to a scolding 131 degrees. For those who get their thrills by climbing to the highest peaks, it also has an altitude resistance of 29,527-feet, according to Samsung. Other features include built-in GPS navigation, heart rate zones, and a water and dust resistance rating of IP68.
Total savings with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra when bought alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6 bring the price of the smartwatch down to only $187.49.
Total savings with the Samsung Galaxy Watch when bought alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6 make the smartwatch free, with a remaining credit of $75.
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 ProWhile the Samsung Watch family got a new addition in the Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Buds family got a totally refreshed look. The new design is coupled with what Samsung claims is the company’s best and most immersive audio quality ever.
The Galaxy Buds3 Pro come with the company’s Adaptive Equalizer with Galaxy AI, which allows users to adjust audio based on how their Buds sit in their ears. Samsung says this means every time someone puts a pair of Buds in, they can bring out the best audio possible. Adaptive Noise Control with Galaxy AI will enhance the user experience by tuning out unwanted conversation, car noise, and more.
The Buds3 Pro earbuds can be controlled via Intuitive Touch Control, which allows users to pause, skip tracks, accept calls, and more with a swipe or pinch. Voice commands also allow control of the same features, with simple commands such as “Answer Call,” or “Volume Down.”
Total savings with the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro when bought alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6 make the earbuds free, with a remaining credit of $112.
Total savings with the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 when bought alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6 make the earbuds free, with a remaining credit of $165.