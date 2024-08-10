Score A MacBook Pro For Up To $600 Off And More Sweet Apple Tech Deals

School is back in session at many places around the country, and in others, the new school year will begin again very soon. If you're needing to stock up on tech, like a new laptop or set of earbuds with active noise cancellation, now is a great time. There's an 'Apple Sales Event' going on at Best Buy right now, with deep price cuts on several items.
For those who need a power laptop with great battery life, Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro
powered by an M3 Pro chip is on sale for $1,999 at Best Buy (save $500)
. There's a lot of Arm-based on tap here, with the M3 Pro flexing 12 CPU cores split evenly between performance and efficiency cores, 18 GPU cores with hardware-accelerated ray-tracing support, and 16 Neural Engine cores for AI chores.
The MacBook Pro is also packing 18GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). And as for the display, it's a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR panel with a 3456x2234 resolution (254 pixels per inch) with ProMotion (adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz) and a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits.
If you're looking for something comparatively inexpensive to knock around the web and/or run some apps, the 9th Generation Apple iPad
is on sale for $224.99 at Best Buy (save $105)
. The iPad lineup can be confusing as all get out, but what's up for grabs here is the mainstream model with a 10.2-inch display that Apple released in September 2021.
While a little older, it's still a capable tablet powered by Apple's custom A13 Bionic chip (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 8-core Neural Engine). Other notable specs include a 64GB of onboard storage, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle front camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera with autofocus, a 3.5mm audio jack, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Here are some more Apple tech deals...
- 13.6-inch MacBook Air (M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $799 (save $200)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,299 (save $300)
- iPad Mini (6th Generation, 64GB): $399.99 (save $100)
- AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB-C): $189.99 (save $60)
- AirPods Max: $499.99 (save $50)
- Beats Studio Buds: $99.99 (save $50)
- HomePod Mini: $79.99 (save $20)
-
AirTag (4-pack): $74.99 (save $24.01)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation, 40mm): $199 (save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm): $299 (save $100)
- Mac Mini (M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $499 (save $100)
- Mac Mini (M2, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $699 (save $100)
- Studio Display: $1,299.99 (save $300)
This is a partial list of the items that are marked down. Hit up Best Buy's Apple sales page
to see everything that's on discount right now.