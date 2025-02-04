Alienware Area-51 Gaming PCs With A GeForce RTX 5080 Are Now Available To Order





Back at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last month, Dell announced several new products, including a retooled Alienware Area-51 desktop gaming PC. At the time, it promised to equip the refreshed desktop with NVIDIA's newest generation GPUs based on its Blackwell architecture once they became available. Well, NVIDIA has since launched its initial GeForce RTX 50 series lineup, and right on cue, Dell has made available upgraded Alienware Area-51 systems.









That also means it's extremely difficult to procure either graphics card without paying well above MSRP. What about restocks ? Retailers have mostly been vague about when they expect more cards to arrive, though Overclockers UK put out a statement saying it expects more GeForce RTX 5090 cards in 3-6 weeks, and more GeForce RTX 5080 models in 2-6 weeks.





As we said when highlighting several prebuilt desktops on Amazon, waiting is your best bet. Therein lies one of the caveats with Alienware's upgraded Area-51 PCs—while you can order one now, the listing states you can "Get it as soon as Monday, March 24." So there's still a bit of a wait, which is in line with Overclockers UK's ETA for the GeForce RTX 5080.





Of course, standalone restocks are also at risk of selling out, depending on how many units NVIDIA is able to get into the hands of its partners. If you don't want to play that game and/or are interested in a full PC build, and are willing to pay the Alienware tax, you can order one now and get it in a few weeks.









Alienware Area-51 PC with an Intel Core Ultra 285K processor, GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5-6400 memory, a 2TB PCIe Gen4 solid state drive (SSD), and 1,500W power supply (Platinum rated). The asking price is $4,449.99, with the option of upgrading from Windows 10 Home to Pro for $60 more. That's not cheap, of course, which is the other caveat.

There are two baseline configurations available. The first is an





costs $5,049.99. The other option is an Alienware Area-51 with the same core CPU and GPU, but twice the RAM (64GB) and double the storage (4TB). Pricing for that model





We couldn't find any coupon codes that work (and we tried a lot of them), which isn't surprising. Even though Dell is great about dishing out promo codes, this is a high demand product. Keep checking, though, because you never know.





What about configs with a GeForce RTX 5090? Dell hasn't shared specific timing yet, but did say that "additional graphics options and configurations will arrive later."

