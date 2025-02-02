Want A GeForce RTX 5080 Or 5090? Check These Amazon Prebuilt PCs





Outside of camping out in front of a Micro Center location days ahead of the retail release, scoring a GeForce RTX 5090 has been a near-impossible proposition . Even pitching a tent was not a guarantee of procuring NVIDIA's newest flagship GPU, with the US retailer reportedly having just 233 units available on launch day. The shortage has retailers resorting to silly games (we're looking at you, Newegg). It's not clear when the GeForce RTX 5090 will be more widely available, as well as the GeForce RTX 5080. In the meantime, if you really must have one of NVIDIA's newest GPUs, there are a bunch of prebuilt systems you can shop.





The caveat is that these systems are not cheap, not by a long shot. They're also not on sale. However, they are available, for anyone willing to pay a premium for a high-end PC with a Blackwell GPU inside. And we suppose paying through the nose for a prebuilt is a better proposition than grossly overpaying for a standalone GeForce RTX 5090 on eBay.





Sentinel gaming desktop priced at $5,599.99 at Amazon. In addition to rocking NVIDIA's newest flagship GPU, it also sports an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor (24C/32T, up to 6GHz, 32MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 64GB of DDR5 -5600 memory, a 2TB PCIe 4 solid state drive, Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, and a 360mm liquid cooling solution. One of the least expensive configs we found in stock with a GeForce RTX 5090 is thispriced atIn addition to rocking NVIDIA's newest flagship GPU, it also sports an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor (24C/32T, up to 6GHz, 32MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 64GB of DDR5 -5600 memory, a 2TB PCIe 4 solid state drive, Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, and a 360mm liquid cooling solution.





The price is greater than the sum of its parts, but for those with the cash and who are willing to pay for more immediate access to the fastest gaming card on the planet, it's an option. Here are some others...