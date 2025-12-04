Alienware Gaming Monitor Blowout Sale Deals Savings Up To $200 Off





If you've never considered an Alienware product because you thought the pricing premium would be too high, do yourself a favor and have a look at the current crop of deals. We already highlighted some fantastic savings on Alienware desktop PCs and laptops for Cyber Monday (which are still on sale, by the way), and now a handful of Alienware monitors are discounted too.

32-Inch Alienware FreeSync Gaming Monitor Is Best Buy's Deal Of The Day

32-Inch Alienware AW3225DM monitor that's on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy ($90). That's the lowest price around for this panel and it's listed as Best Buy's deal of the day, so there's a strong chance it goes up in price tomorrow, even if not to the full MSRP (it's on sale for To kick things off, check out thisthat's on sale for. That's the lowest price around for this panel and it's listed as Best Buy's deal of the day, so there's a strong chance it goes up in price tomorrow, even if not to the full MSRP (it's on sale for $249.99 at Dell ).





This isn't the fanciest monitor on the planet—no OLED or mini LED technology on board here—but it is a solid value for a VA display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time in Extreme mode, 400 nits brightness, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and AMD FreeSync support.





It's also a curved display with an 1800R curvature. As for the connectivity options, it serves up a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and two downstream USB-A (5Gbps) ports.

34-Inch Alienware Quantum Dot OLED Monitor Falls To All-Time Low Price









34-inch Alienware QD-OLED monitor (AW3423DWF) is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon (28% off). While more than twice as much as the 32-inch VA panel featured above, this one is superior in pretty much every way, and it's also the cheapest it's ever been. If you want to go bigger and bolder, thisis on sale for. While more than twice as much as the 32-inch VA panel featured above, this one is superior in pretty much every way, and it's also the cheapest it's ever been.





To start with, it's slightly bigger while retaining a curved shape (1800R). The real upgrade, however, is to a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel with inky black levels that are unmatched on traditional LED displays and vibrant colors. As far as image quality goes, it doesn't get any better than OLED, at least not until micro LED (not to be confused with mini LED) approaches affordable territory.





Specs include a 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, a negligible 0.1ms GtG response time, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, up to 1,000 nits brightness, and FreeSync Premium Pro certification.





Here are some more Alienware monitor deals...