Alienware Gaming PCs Are Hundreds Off In Cyber Monday Sale





Remember the 'Dude, you're getting a Dell!' pitch guy from commercials of yesteryear? If he were still making advertisements for Dell today, he'd have to slightly alter his pitch to say, 'Dude, you're getting an Alienware!' because there are some seriously good bargains available for Cyber Monday, and they include discounts on both desktop PCs and laptops.

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop With GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Is $350 Off









Alienware Aurora gaming desktop configuration that's marked down to $1,449.99 at Dell (save $350). It's a solid mid-range gaming PC kitted with a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (8GB) graphics card based on Blackwell and Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor (20C/20T, up to 5.3GHz, 30MB L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake. One of the deals that caught our eye is thisconfiguration that's marked down to. It's a solid mid-range gaming PC kitted with a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (8GB) graphics card based on Blackwell and Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor (20C/20T, up to 5.3GHz, 30MB L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake.





It also comes correct with 32GB (2x16GB) of dual-channel DDR5-5200 memory and a 1TB solid state drive (SSD). RAM and storage allotments on prebuilts is an especially important concern with a short of chips driving up prices in a big way, so it's nice to see Dell isn't skimping here.





Our only real gripe (outside, perhaps, of just 8GB of VRAM) is that the 500W power supply limits the upgrade path. That said, it's an 80 Plus Platinum model.





There are a few reasonably priced upgrade options, too. While not the case for every upgrade option, going from 500W to 750W for $80 seems fair to us, as does spending an extra $50 to double the storage from 1TB to 2TB.





The best upgrade option, though, is a bump up to a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (16GB VRAM) for just $50. That also requires spending $80 more on the PSU upgrade mentioned above, which is still a great offer ($130 more for a faster CPU and more wattage).

Alienware 16X Aurora Gaming Laptop Is $350 Off Too









lienware 16X Aurora that's on sale for $1,299.99 at Dell (save $350). We're not quite as enamored with the discounted Alienware laptops, but there are some models that are worth considering. One of them is the Athat's on sale for





This one features a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution (WQXGA), 240Hz refresh rate, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor (20 cores, up to 5.2GHz, 30MB L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake and a GeForce RTX 5060 mobile GPU.





Just like the desktop above, this configuration comes with 32GB of RAM (DDR5-5600) and a 1TB SSD. And also like the desktop above, there are a few different upgrade options. Most of them are tied to bumping up the CPU to a Core Ultra 9 275HX, though that's just a $50 up-charge.





Here are some more Alienware deals...