This Alienware 34" QD-OLED G-SYNC Gaming Monitor Hit A New All-Time Low At 33% Off





We saw some exciting tech at CES this week, including new monitors leveraging NVIDIA's G-SYNC Pulsar technology . Now it's a waiting game to see when they'll actually be available to purchase. In the meantime, there are great deals to be had on the current crop of OLED panels, including a fantastic discount on an curvy Alienware mode.

Alienware AW3423DW G-SYNC Ultimate Gaming Monitor Is $250 Off









Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DW gaming monitor for $499.99 at Amazon (33% off, save $249.96). That's not only a killer price for this panel, it's an all-time low and by quite a bit too—the previous all-time low was right at $700. For a limited time, you can scoregaming monitor for. That's not only a killer price for this panel, it's an all-time low and by quite a bit too—the previous all-time low was right at $700.





Need a second opinion? The display gurus at RTings rated this model at 9.0 (out of 10) for PC gaming well before it was available for a discount. It also scored in several other categories, including SDR picture (9.9), HDR picture (9.4), response time (9.8), and editing (9.0).





While a few years old now, the AW3423DW checks a lot of boxes. For one, it's big with a curved (1800R) 34-inch panel. It's also a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) with a 3440x1440 resolution and 175Hz refresh rate. Adding to the appeal is its NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate designation to keep the action smooth and tear-free.





You get a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 input on this model, along with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A downstream ports (one with power charging support) and two 3.5mm audio jacks (audio line-out and headphone-out).

Samsung's 49-Inch Odyssey OLED G9 Is 35% Off









Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD)—it's on sale for $849.99 at Amazon (35% off, save $450). That's not quite an all-time low (it hit $799.99 at the end of 2025), but it's not far off either. Additionally, this model does tend to hits its full MSRP quite often. Do you want to go bigger? Then check out this deal on—it's on sale for. That's not quite an all-time low (it hit $799.99 at the end of 2025), but it's not far off either. Additionally, this model does tend to hits its full MSRP quite often.





This expansive display is like having two QHD monitors, but without any annoying gaps or bezels in the middle like an actual dual monitor setup. It's also another QD-OLED display, but with an expansive 5120x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio) and 144Hz refresh rate.





Samsung's G91SD is an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro model, and it's also certified as being NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible.





It's not cheap even with the discount, but if you're wanting an ultrawide with a QD-OLED panel and additional bells and whistles, this is a solid deal.





