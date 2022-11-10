Alienware Aurora R15 Raptor Lake Desktop, 34” Curved OLED Monitor Are Ready For Gaming Domination
Alienware's new Aurora R15 desktop PC and 34" curved QD-OLED gaming monitor are now available for purchase. The Alienware Aurora R15 is available with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and up to an NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPU.
Intel launched its Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core processors back in September, and it didn't take long for companies to start announcing upcoming new desktops with the new powerful processors on board. In fact, Alienware announced its new Aurora R15 with 13th Gen processors the same day, as well as a sweet new 34" ultrawide OLED gaming monitor. There is good news for those who have been waiting to get their geek hands on one or both of these new Alienware products, as both are also now available for purchase.
Alienware Aurora R15The new Aurora R15 does not vary much in design from the older R13. However, when you take a gander inside you will find some new and powerful features. The PC has been reconfigured to reduce noise levels, and improve heat dissipation. All of the R15 chassis configurations will include an array of hexagonal side vents that will aid airflow and system performance, with the clear side panel remaining as an option.
In terms of cooling, all R15 liquid-cooled configurations will come with a 240mm heat exchanger, double the size of the previous generation. Each unit with a K Series processor will also include five 120mm chassis fans. Power will be supplied by an 80 Plus Platinum PSU, available in 750W and 1350W options.
Base configurations start with an Intel Core i5 13600K, 8GB (1x8GB) DDR-4800, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 8GB GPU, and 750W Platinum PSU using air-cooling and a vented, windowless side panel. Configurations can span up to an Intel Core i9 13900KF CPU, 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5-4800, a 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD with 2TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD, a GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GPU, and a 1350W Platinum PSU with 240mm AIO Cryo-Tech liquid cooling and a windowed side panel with venting.
Alienware AW3423DWF 34" Curved Gaming MonitorFor those wanting to upgrade their viewing experience as well, Alienware is also offering up a new 34" ultra-wide gaming monitor. This new monitor features an extensive cinema-grade color coverage of 99.3% DCI-P3 across a wide viewing angle, with colors accurate out of the box. The monitor has 1000 nits peak brightness, and an infinite contrast ratio.
Gamers will be able to experience ultra-low latency gameplay, support for HDR and cinematic color, plus smooth, tear-free gaming due to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Technology and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification. Combined with the industry's fastest 0.1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time and up to 165Hz high refresh rate, graphics should be delivered with incredible clarity.
The curved Quantum Dot-OLED panel provides ultrawide WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution. Quantum Dot Technology enables a slim panel design and delivers a superior color performance with a higher peak luminance and greater color gamut range vs WOLED (White ratio) and enhances color performance by directly converting blue light into the primary colors of red and green through a Quantum Dot pixel layer, according to Alienware.
If you are ready to up your game, the Alienware Aurora R15 is available starting at $1,799.99 USD. If you are wanting to up your visual experience with the Alienware AW3423DWF 34" curved gaming monitor, you can grab one for $1,099.99 USD (A link to the AW3423DWF will be provided once it is made available online).