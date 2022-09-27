Alienware Aurora R15 Invades With Intel Raptor Lake And Amped Up Liquid Cooling

Today is Intel’s big launch day for the new Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core processors, but partners are already on board with refreshed systems. This includes Alienware, who has updated the Aurora platform to take advantage of the latest Intel CPUs as well as support new GeForce RTX 40-Series options. Alongside the Aurora R15, Alienware is also announcing a new 34" curved gaming monitor and tenkeyless mechanical keyboard.





Alienware Aurora R15

Alienware Aurora R15 Interior

Left: Cryo-Tech Cooler; Right: Standard Liquid Cooler

Solid Side Panel Option With Mesh Venting

Alienware Aurora R15 Airflow Depiction

Base configurations start with an Intel Core i5 13600K, 8GB (1x8GB) DDR-4800, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 8GB GPU, and 750W Platinum PSU using air-cooling and a vented, windowless side panel. Configurations can span up to an Intel Core i9 13900KF CPU, 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5-4800, a 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD with 2TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD, a GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GPU, and a 1350W Platinum PSU with 240mm AIO Cryo-Tech liquid cooling and a windowed side panel with venting. Pricing and availability will be announced later this fall.





Alienware AW3423DWF 34" Curved Gaming Monitor

Alienware 34" Curved AW3423DWF Gaming Monitor

Alienware AW3423DWF Inputs

The AW3423DWF will be available for order starting October 18th in China, with the rest of the world following on November 8th. Pricing will start at $1,099.99 USD or $1,399.99 CAD.









Alienware AW420K Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

Alienware AW420K Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard