Intel Alder Lake Laptop CPUs Achieve Big Milestone While Meteor Lake Smiles For A Cameo

An Intel Meteor Lake test chip. Image: Stephen Shankland/CNET



Judging by the way many people talk about them, it seems like a large contingent of folks don't realize that 12th-generation Intel Core desktop processors based on Alder Lake have actually been released. They're out there; you can go buy them right now , along with compatible motherboards and premium-priced (at least for now) DDR5 memory.

What hasn't hit the market yet are Intel's 12th-generation mobile processors, but it looks like they're on the way. Late yesterday, the EVP and GM of Intel's Client Computing Group Gregory Bryant tweeted a collage of photos of Intel employees standing outside the company's Haifa, Israel complex holding the aforementioned 12th-generation processors.





Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake Processors Pictured

Further fascinating is the idea that, in the final form of such a processor, some of the chiplets will be made by Intel, while others are fabbed by TSMC. Intel already announced that it will be pursuing "hybrid manufacturing" for processors, which simply means that the chiplets in a package could come from different places. We also already heard that Intel has supposedly secured a significant portion of TSMC's early 3nm fabrication capacity for its next-generation processors.





Image: Commercial Times



It's important to note that the meat of the Commercial Times report is attributed to the site's own anonymous "industry sources," which puts this squarely in rumor territory. Still, it's not unbelievable. Intel already said earlier this year that Meteor Lake will come with a massive GPU sporting 192 Xe execution units. That's double the size of anything planned for Alder Lake or Raptor Lake. Given that, using the smallest process available might help reduce the size and power requirements of the GPU tile inside Intel's 14th-generation Core processors.







These chips supposedly aren't coming until 2023, so all of this is subject to change. Naturally, we'll let you know if it does, so keep your eyes right here on HotHardware.