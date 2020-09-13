Apple AirPods Pro Are Back To A Low $199 WIth This Limited-Time Hot Deal





If you missed out on the late-July hot deal that saw Apple’s poplar AirPods Pro Bluetooth wireless earbuds fall to an all-time low of $199, then you’re in luck. U.S. retailer Staples is once again dishing out a 20 percent discount on the AirPods Pro between now and September 19

The AirPods Pro have a retail price of $249, and they can be regularly had at Amazon for $229 or $219 on sale. However, it’s rare for them to fall this low, and we’re not quite sure why only Staples seems to be willing to dip below the $200 price point (not that we’re complaining). With that being said, Staples gives you the option to purchase the AirPods Pro with free shipping, or you can choose to pick them up in-store (depending on local inventory) if you need them right away. If your local store has them in stock, you can pick them up within 1 hour according to Staples.









The AirPods Pro include a standard wireless charging case (it can also be charged via a Lightning cable) and active noise cancellation technology. Unlike the standard AirPods which are pretty much a binary choice between fitting or not fitting in your ears, the AirPods Pro come with three silicon ear tips (small, medium, and large) to give you a customized fit. To make sure that you choose the right size tip for your ears, there’s a utility built into iOS that will determine which one provides the best seal for noise cancellation.

If the AirPods Pro are still too rich for your blood with this 20 percent discount, Staples is also offering 18 percent off the standard second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case. Instead of the usual $159, Staples is selling them for $129 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.





It’s rumored that Apple’s AirPods family will grow soon; either at this week’s Apple Watch/iPad-centric digital event or at next month’s iPhone 12 event. Apple is expected to launch a cheaper, “Lite” version of the AirPods Pro along with over-the-air AirPods Studio with a premium price tag to match.