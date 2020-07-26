Apple's Popular AirPods Pro Falls To All-Time Low $199 At Staples This Week





If you’re in the market for a set of Apple AirPods Pro , Staples has the best deal that we’ve seen to-date on the wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro typically retail for $249, but most retailers often have them on sale for $229, with some limited-time promotions at $219 . However, Staple’s deal this week sees the AirPods Pro fall to an all-time low of $199.

The promotion is listed in the retailer’s weekly sales flyer (which you can view here), and the retailer even shows that the promotion will be available online (however, it isn’t active online just yet). So, at this time, we know for sure that the price is definitely active if you go to a physical brick and mortar store. The promotion runs from today through August 1st.





Apple AirPods Pro $199.99 @ Staples (Save $50)

Compared to the standard Apple AirPods, the “Pro” versions add in a standard wireless charging case (although it can still be charged via a Lightning cable) and active noise cancellation technology. In addition, while the standard AirPods present as non-customizable earbuds that are “one-size fits all”, the AirPods Pro come with three silicon ear tips (small, medium, and large). Apple even include a handy utility in iOS/iPadOS that will tell you which ear tips provide the best seal for noise cancellation.





The AirPods Pro will also be picking up new features with iOS 14/iPadOS 14 like spatial audio, which allows audio to stay in a fixed position when you move your head. It will also support automatic device switching. For example, you could be joined in on a FaceTime chat with your Mac, but if a phone call comes through, the AirPods will automatically switch to your nearby iPhone to take the call. And if you then decide to grab your iPad to watch a movie, the AirPods will auto-switch to that device.