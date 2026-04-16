The AI‑Powered Val Kilmer Priest Movie Just Dropped Its First Trailer
by
Aaron Leong
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Thursday, April 16, 2026, 09:58 AM EDT
Val Kilmer’s return to the screen in the upcoming thriller As Deep as the Grave marks a major and controversial milestone in the evolution of digital performance, utilizing AI-generation to grant the actor a leading role despite, well, not being alive for the making of the film in the first place. Nonetheless, the movie's first trailer offers the first glimpse of this technological attempt, presenting Kilmer as a Catholic priest and Native American spiritualist strutting his stuff in the dark, historical drama.
Directed by CJ Walley, the production centers around a rugged, isolated Canyon de Chelly, Arizona setting where Kilmer’s character provides the emotional and moral weight of the story. Unlike his brief, yet poignant cameo in Top Gun: Maverick, where AI was used primarily to restore his voice for a few lines of dialogue, As Deep as the Grave (or perhaps alternatively called As Deepfake as the Grave?) places the digital version of the actor at the forefront. Developed in collaboration with Sonantic, the film employs visual mapping and voice synthesis to recreate Kilmer’s likeness and vocal performance as he was in his prime.
Truth be told, the visual fidelity and realism of Kilmer in the trailer is impressively done, but it does once again ignite an intense debate within Hollywood regarding the ethics of AI in the visual arts. Critics argue that relying on digital recreations of iconic stars could stifle opportunities for new actors and potentially lead to a future where a performer’s IP is exploited long after they can consent or physically perform. Conversely, supporters see it as a liberating tool for artists facing physical limitations, allowing them to continue their craft for as long as allowed.
While there IS definitely a leap forward is in the "uncanny valley" effect: each time I watch the trailer, I get that unsettling feeling that something about each scene is slightly "off." Even though it seems like the filmmakers used the natural textures of a seasoned face to mask any digital flaws, it's quite hard as the viewer to NOT focus on the pixel or effects instead of the acting. But who knows, if the movie ultimately sells moviegoers with a convincing, emotionally resonant performance, we could see the line between the physical and virtual continue to blur even more.