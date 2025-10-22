YouTube Brandishes A New Weapon In War Against AI Deepfake Videos
Unlike the AI-automated age detection feature being deployed to YouTube, enforcing Likeness Detection on the platform will require users to not only provide Google with a 3D scan of your face by photographing it at multiple angles, but also a copy of your ID. While the controversies around ID requirements online are noted, it does at least seem reasonable in this scenario that you have to prove your identity before enforcing your ownership of it across the rest of the platform.
On the surface this seems like a pretty clear-cut improvement to YouTube and its feature-set, though it may prove insignificant in the face of an ever-growing tide of AI generated content coming onto the platform. While YouTube keeping some creator-first principles is certainly welcome, some serious steps need to be taken to protect creators from an onslaught of unauthorized content. This is a step in that direction, as are the disclosure requirements and content labels introduced in November.