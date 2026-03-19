AI Is Recreating Val Kilmer To Star In A New Movie One Year After His Death





Unlike previous instances of digital resurrection (a la Carrie Fisher and Ian Holm) and de-aging (such as Kilmer’s own brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick), this film intends to recreate the complete likeness and voice of the actor by using generative models trained on decades of Kilmer’s filmography. The movie's narrative follows Father Fintan, a Native American priest, a role that Kilmer had already signed on for, but at the time was not able to be present due to his cancer diagnosis.







