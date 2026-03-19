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AI Is Recreating Val Kilmer To Star In A New Movie One Year After His Death

by Aaron LeongThursday, March 19, 2026, 11:01 AM EDT
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A little over a year after his death, Val Kilmer is set to return to the screen and as one of the main characters, no less, through physical AI in the upcoming noir thriller As Deep as the Grave. This project, developed with the full blessing of the Kilmer estate, moves beyond the simpler cameos by digital twins of deceased performers into a lead performance, and obviously some are freaked out by that.

Unlike previous instances of digital resurrection (a la Carrie Fisher and Ian Holm) and de-aging (such as Kilmer’s own brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick), this film intends to recreate the complete likeness and voice of the actor by using generative models trained on decades of Kilmer’s filmography. The movie's narrative follows Father Fintan, a Native American priest, a role that Kilmer had already signed on for, but at the time was not able to be present due to his cancer diagnosis.

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The ethical framework of the film is built upon the explicit blessing of Kilmer’s children, Jack and Mercedes, who have been vocal proponents of using technology to preserve their father’s legacy. Providing the filmmakers with access to personal archives plus serving as creative consultants, the children and estate aim to ensure the digital recreation mirrors Kilmer’s actual mannerisms rather than a generic approximation. 

Industry analysts view As Deep as the Grave as a potential trailblazer for commercial viability of AI-led features. While the technology has been used for background characters or brief nostalgic beats, sustaining a 90-minute performance presents immense technical hurdles. The software needs to be able to handle complex emotional transitions and micro-expressions of the actor. And we've seen how sideways that can get.

The project arrives amidst a broader debate within the Screen Actors Guild and the industry at large regarding the protection of an individual’s "image, voice, and likeness." While this specific production is sanctioned by the legal heirs, it brings to light the growing capability of studios to maintain franchises indefinitely, for better or for worse. For audiences, the film offers a paradoxical experience: the opportunity to see a beloved performer resurrected for a new role, while grappling with the reality that the performance was artificially generated.
Tags:  Movies, AI, artificial-intelligence, val kilmer
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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