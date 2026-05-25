Torvalds Tightens Linux Kernel Rules To Reject Deluge Of Low-Value AI Fixes
Last week, the problem was that AI tools were producing duplicate bug reports from different people, sometimes even finding issues that were already fixed. Even with AI working as intended, reckless use of it without due diligence results in lots of extra work for Torvalds and other people in charge of actually maintaining the kernel and picking what fixes or additions get added with each update.
This week, AI isn't the only culprit behind rc5 becoming so unreasonably large. The bulk of it is "trivial stuff" fixing or adding random drivers, according to Torvalds, which isn't traditionally the purpose of release candidate updates. Usually, release candidate updates are meant to address critical fixes, including security problems like SSH-keysign-pwn or Copy Fail and actual regressions in functionality. While AI can be (and is) blamed for a lot of minor fixes being stuffed into the release candidate window, the other problem is with the developers themselves focusing the tools on non-essential fixes.
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