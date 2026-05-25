Torvalds Tightens Linux Kernel Rules To Reject Deluge Of Low-Value AI Fixes





As Linus points out, trivial fixes en masse are not conducive to long-term stability. Thus, as stated by Linus, developers are being implored to look closer at their pull requests and determine whether or not they're serious enough for late-cycle release candidate updates.





As with the recent story of the RPCS3 PlayStation 3 emulator team being bogged down with excessive AI submissions, it's not that AI has no place in open source development: it's that developers need to have a proper understanding of the projects they're submitting to and whether or not their code is actually helping.