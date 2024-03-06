Adata Unveils Thermal Coating To Chill DDR5 Memory At 8000MHz And Beyond





Memory manufacturer ADATA has unveiled a new DDR5 thermal coating that reportedly improves the PCB’s cooling capabilities by more than 10%. The new coating is designed to reduce memory temperatures to increase the lifespan and performance of ADATA’s overclocked (XMP/ RAMP ) DDR5 memory modules. ADATA plans to fully unveil its new DDR5 cooling technology at Computex 2024, but we have some details now. The new coating will launch on ADATA’s Lancer Neon RGB DDR5 memory modules and Lancer RGB series sticks.

ADATA’s thermal coating seems impressive. A near 9°C thermal reduction would be the equivalent of a full blown cooling upgrade on other system components (like the CPU or GPU). It’ll be interesting to see if more memory manufacturer’s implement this type of cooling technology, or if ADATA will patent it before any of them can engineer their own concoctions.







