RAMP May Be AMD's Answer To XMP For Optimized DDR5 Memory Performance On Zen 4





JEDEC was founded in 1958 as the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council. It originally had two branches: one for semiconductors and one for vacuum tubes. Nowadays, the group is technically known as the Joint Solid State Technology Association, but they didn't change the acronym, probably because "JEDEC" sounds way cooler than "JSSTA".

Doing that usually won't get you the best performance, though, because JEDEC defines its specifications at a baseline level of performance that almost all ICs of a given type are expected to hit. The group does refine its specifications as time goes on and manufacturing improves, but right from the start of new technologies, there are always parts that far exceed the baseline.









Well, it seems AMD intends to introduce its own official optimization standard for DDR5 memory, and if the developer of HWiNFO has his info straight, it'll be called RAMP. That name came up in the patch notes of the latest update to the application, version 7.17, which you can see below.





Mumak didn't offer up any details on how RAMP will work, nor how it will differ from XMP—if it will at all. In fact, checking this morning reveals that the "next update" notes for HWiNFO no longer mention RAMP by name, instead stating "Enhanced support of future AMD AM5 platforms."





HWiNFO on the author's workstation. (click to enlarge)



Intel unveiled version 3.0 of the XMP spec last October, and we'd hope that RAMP will offer the same benefits as the revised Intel offering. In either case, it's most likely that the majority of motherboards will continue to support XMP profiles in case memory doesn't support RAMP.