GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's AD104 GPU Strips Naked And Cleans Up For A Glamour Shot





With little to give context to the size, the image isn't that interesting, but we actually know the size, too, thanks to @harukaze5719. Their tweet from early this morning seems to share a snippet from an NVIDIA document that lists the AD104 GPU's size as 294.5mm², and its transistor count as 35.8 billion.





For further comparison, the "GCD" of AMD's Navi 31 is right at 300mm², nearly the same size—although of course that chip doesn't include memory controllers or last-level cache. It's also fabricated on a slightly older process, TSMC's 5N. That chip powers the Radeon RX 7900 XTX , which AMD has positioned as a direct competitor to the GeForce RTX 4080.





In case you haven't been keeping up, this processor, the AD104, is actually the third-tier chip in the Ada Lovelace family. The GeForce RTX 4080 is based on a larger processor called AD103. While we suspect that AD103 will find its way into a scant few ultra-high-end gaming laptops, the majority of premium gaming laptops are likely to get GPUs based on AD104.





The RTX 4080 (12GB) was announced at $899, and that amount is clearly too high if we judge by tiering. $899 is a solid $200 upgrade from the GeForce RTX 3080. Even if we take NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's words at face value, $900 for a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be a hard ask. Even $800 will be a tough sell, despite that the performance strikes close to the $1199 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. We suppose we'll find out when everyone else does.







According to the same person who shared the AD104 image above (MEGAsizeGPU, @Zed__Wang on Twitter ), the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be available on January 5th. That implies a release at or before CES 2023, which starts on January 3rd. That's barely over a month away, so keep your eyes peeled.