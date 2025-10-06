Activision Says It's Giving Black Ops 7 Cheaters A Beat Down And It Has The Stats To Prove It
After the conclusion of the beta weekend, the @CODUpdates account on X posted some staggering statistics. Impressively, nearly all cheaters were blocked within 30 minutes of signing in. Moreover, less than 1% of those attempting to cheat were able to make it into a match, while those who slipped through were banned after a few minutes of play.
The company addressed the clips circulating on social media showing cheaters playing during the beta, saying that the players who uploaded those clips had been handled before the clips even went live. Additionally, it’s committed to “watching closely, acting in real time, and learning from every attempt.”
This success is thanks to the Ricochet anti-cheat system the company uses in CoD: Black Ops 7, which is “powered by strengthened TPM 2.0 checks and automated systems.” The company acknowledges its improved systems can be disruptive, with many players running on older hardware being shut out altogether, but that the trade-off is necessary to maintain an even playing field for everyone.
It's unfortunate that fans with older rigs won’t be able to join in with this year’s CoD, but the statistics shared by Activision show that the new system is working. For a game that depends heavily on online multiplayer for its success, it really needs to clamp down on cheating so that it doesn’t ruin the experience for the greater community.
CoD: Black Ops 7 will hopefully launch cheater free on November 14, 2025 on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.