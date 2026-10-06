Acer Prime Day Gaming Deals: Save Up To $380 On PCs & Monitors

Acer desktop PC and monitor - Image: Acer

Are you ready to shop? And could you use a new gaming PC or monitor? If the answer is an emphatic 'Yes' on both accounts, then fortune smiles on you today, as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is officially underway, having started just past the stroke of midnight and running through the end of tomorrow. As part of the event, Acer has announced a bevy of discounted gaming desktops, laptops, and monitors, some of which are several hundred dollars off. Let's get into it.

Acer Nitro 85 Gaming Desktop With GeForce RTX 5070 Firepower

Acer's Nitro 85 with bleeding-edge hardware for $1,819.99 at Amazon. Acer touts this as a $380 savings over MSRP, while Amazon has it listed as a more conservative 7% discount over the system's street price. Either way, this is an all-time low price on this desktop setup. Starting with a potent gaming desktop, you can score. Acer touts this as a $380 savings over MSRP, while Amazon has it listed as a more conservative 7% discount over the system's street price. Either way, this is an all-time low price on this desktop setup.





As configured, the Nitro 85 sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor, which is an Arrow Lake processor with 20 cores, split between eight performance cores running at 2.4GHz to 5.3GHz and a dozen efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz to 4.6GHz.





It also features 36MB L2 + 30MB L3 cache for 66MB of total cache, as well as a dedicated NPU with a peak 13 TOPS for AI workloads.





As designated by the "F" in the model name, the onboard graphics are disabled. That's okay, though, because the Nitro 85 also flexes discrete graphics in the form of a GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card.





Other notable specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD), onboard Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity alongside a 2.5GbE LAN for going wired, reverse-ring ARGB fans, and a curved glass chassis to show off the system's guts.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 Gaming Laptop Hits All-Time Low

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 - Image: Acer



Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 that's on sale for $1,699.99 at Amazon. This one is $300 off the going rate, and also another all-time low price. If you're after a laptop instead, then check out thisthat's on sale for. This one is $300 off the going rate, and also another all-time low price.





Like the Nitro 85 desktop above, the Predator Helios Neo 14 is a potent gaming system, but in a laptop form factor. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, which is a mobile version of Arrow Lake with 16 total cores (six performance cores running at 2.9GHz to 5.4GHz, eight efficient cores clocked at 2.7GHz to 4.5GHz, and two low power efficient cores running at 2.7GHz to 3.5GH), 24MB of L3 cache, and an onboard NPU rated for up to 13 TOPS.





Sticking with the 5070 theme, graphics chores are handled by a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. It also features 32GB of DDR5-6400 memory, a 1TB SSD, and a 14.5-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.





Here are some more Acer deals, including some chunky discounts on gaming monitors: