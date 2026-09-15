Amazon Sets Prime Big Deal Days For October 6-7 With Millions Of Deals

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back - Image: Amazon

Amazon has locked in the dates for its next Prime Big Deal Days, which promises to deliver discounts on millions of items. The 48-hour event kicks off next Tuesday, October 6 at precisely 12:01 a.m. PDT (3:01 a.m. EDT), and wraps up on Wednesday, October 7. And as with the last time this annual event ran, the discounts are exclusive to Prime members.

Amazon Prime Membership Options

If you are not already a Prime member, there are several options available. They include:

Prime Monthly: $14.99 per month (30-day free trial)

$14.99 per month (30-day free trial) Prime Annual: $139 per year (30-day free trial)

$139 per year (30-day free trial) Prime for Young Adults: $7.49 per month (6-month free trial)

$7.49 per month (6-month free trial) Prime Access: $6.99 per month (30-day free trial) Anyone can join the Prime Monthly or Prime Annual tiers, both of which come with a 30-day free trial to kick the tires (and to take advantage of the sales event). Meanwhile, the Prime for Young Adults tier is reserved for both college students and, as the name implies, young adults between the ages of 18 and 24. And finally, Prime Access is for those receiving government assistance (SNAP or Medicaid).

All four membership options come with at least a 30-day trial, which is enough time to participate in the Prime Big Deal Days event before being hit with a subscription fee.

What To Expect From The October Event

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs October 6-7 - Image: Amazon



The timing of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event makes it a precursor to the holiday shopping season. Amazon is promising exclusive deals across more than 35 categories, including millions of deals on top brands, seasonal items, everyday essentials, and more.





"Once fall arrives, there's so much to get ready for—the hosting, the decorating, the holiday gifting—and Prime Big Deal Days makes it easy to check it all off while saving," said Carmen Nestares, vice president of North America Marketing and Prime Tech.





There will also be special drops three times daily. It's not yet known what exactly they will be, though Amazon did say to expect drops from brands like Shark, Princess Polly, and Soundcore by Anker.





"You'll also find first-time deals from brands new to Amazon alongside trending products and new releases across beauty, tech, kitchen, fashion, and home. Deals are available only while supplies last, so check back at each drop for the latest offers," Amazon says





Outside of tech, the event will also provide an opportunity to stock up on Halloween costumes, decorations, and candy in plenty of time for the end-of-month holiday.

Early Deals Are Live Now

If you prefer to skip the mad dash on October 6, you don't necessarily have to wait for the Prime Big Deal Days event to get started. Amazon has already rolled out a series of early promotions for subscribers . Prime members can currently claim extended trial periods for digital services like Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Music Unlimited, alongside introductory discounts on select hardware bundles.





Some of the early deals include: