Acer Predator X34 OLED FreeSync 240Hz Gaming Monitor Is A Killer Deal At $240 Off

by Paul LillyFriday, October 17, 2025, 11:08 AM EDT
Acer Predator X34 OLED gaming monitor (render) on a black and gray gradient background.
Are you ready to take your gaming to another level of image quality with an OLED display? There are a lot more options now than just a relatively short time ago, and also a steady stream of deals. As such, you can score Acer's Predator X34 OLED monitor with a fast refresh and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification for a great price right now.

How great, exactly? The Acer Predator X34 OLED is on sale for $799.99 (6% off), but if you click the coupon box, you can get it for $559.99 at Amazon (save $240). According to the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel (a great resource to see if a discount is actually a deal), this is the lowest it's ever been, and by quite a bit. The previous low price was $$699.99, and the average selling price is $887.81.

The Predator X34 is a slick display built around a curved (800R) quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel with a 3440x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It serves up 99% of the DCI-P3 color space and, in addition to being FreeSync Premium Pro certified, it bears VEDA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 badge. According to Acer, the brightness on this display can reach a brilliant 1,300 nits.

It also has a pair of built-in 5W speakers, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two downstream USB-C ports, and two upstream USB-B ports. The other cool feature is a built-in KVM switch.

If you want to go bigger, the Acer Predator X39 OLED (3440x1440, 240Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro) is on sale for $899.99 at Amazon (44% off).

LG 34GS95QE OLED monitor on a desk (render).

Another option at a pretty nice discount is LG's 34-inch Ultragear (34GS95QE) OLED, which is on sale for $696.99 at Amazon (46% off). This one also sports an 800R curvature, 3440x1440 resolution, and 240Hz refresh rate, and it's a FreeSync Premium Pro model too.

It's also around $100 more than the Acer model above, though for what it's worth, it's officially NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, meaning it's been validated to NVIDIA to support G-SYNC without any hiccups. That could be worth paying a $100 premium if you're rocking a GeForce graphics card, and/or prefer to go with LG as a brand. Otherwise, the specs are very similar between the two.

Here are a few more OLED gaming monitor deals...
