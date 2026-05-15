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Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 Deal: RTX 5070 Ti and Core Ultra 9 Laptop Hits $1,799

by Paul LillyFriday, May 15, 2026, 10:39 AM EDT
Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI laptop running a game (render).
Laptops that qualify as desktop replacements like the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 typically command big price tags, though if you shop around, you can find some real bargains. One such bargain is a $400.99 discount on Acer's Predator Helios Neo 18 AI with a fast 240Hz IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI Laptop Is Discounted to $1,799

Over at Walmart, you can score the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI for $1,799 (save $400.99). At that price, it's not too far off from being the least expensive gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and is well below any comparable models with an 18-inch display, at least that we could find.

In addition to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI as configured sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor based on Arrow Lake (24 cores, up to 5.4GHz, 40MB L2 cache + 36MB L3 cache, 13 TOPS), 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB solid state drive.

Other perks include dynamic four-zone RGB lighting, up to 1,005 TOPS of total platform AI muscle (13 TOPS for the CPU, 992 TOPS for the GPU), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, and a microSD card slot.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 Is $700 Off

ASUS ROG Strix G16 laptop (angled render) on a gray gradient background.

Not everyone is in the market for an 18-inch desktop replacement and if you're looking for a smaller, cheaper option and/or an AMD foundation, then check out the ASUS ROG Strix G16 that's on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy ($700 off).

As the model name implies, the ROG Strix G16 wields a more mainstream 16-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX 'Dragon Range' processor based on Zen 4 (16C/32T, up to 5.3GHz, 16MB L2 + 64MB L3), GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Alternatively, there's a similarly priced MSI Vector 16 HX AI model that's on sale for $1,577.99 at Best Buy (save $222) or $1,557.70 at Amazon.  which comes equipped with a Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Tags:  deals, Acer, Laptops, predator helios neo 18 ai
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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