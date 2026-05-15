ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 Debuts With 4K 240Hz Mini LED Display and 320W Power Limit





If you're a fan of big and powerful gaming laptops, you'll likely appreciate what ASUS has just unveiled—the ROG Strix SCAR 18 with what ASUS is billing as having the world's first 18-inch 4K 240Hz mini LED display featuring ROG Nubula ELMB multi-zone strobing technology for "supreme clarity." It's fully loaded and, according to ASUS, has sufficient cooling to enable up to 320W of total system power.





Suffice to say, this is the company's flagship gaming laptop. It earns that distinction by packing up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor (the top chip in Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh ), the same chip as found in the also-announced ROG NUC 16 , and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU in mobile form (175W max TGP).





Big, bodacious laptops in the 18-inch category have become more niche than they already were, but if you're still a fan like I am, then it's nice to see ASUS still catering to what I presume is a dwindling audience. I find that bigger laptops are easier on the eyes (especially as I get older) and I'm willing to trade a bit of portability for an 18-inch screen.





Not everyone will feel the same way, but for those looking for a potent desktop replacement, a more unwieldy design compared to 16-inch and smaller laptops comes with the territory. A bigger chassis also presents advantages with airflow and cooling.













"The 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 boasts a unique suite of cooling technologies to make this leap in power possible. All the exhaust vents lie at the rear of the hinge, keeping warm air away from the mousing hand," ASUS says. "The sides and bottom of the machine act as an air intake, creating a natural, efficient path for airflow, and directed interior airflow between surface mounted components helps keep temperatures up to 5°C lower."





There is also a 20% thicker vapor chamber in the Strix SCAR 18 compared to the previous generation model, along with ultra-thin 0.1mm copper fins on the heatsink to increase the surface area. ASUS said it improved the fans as well, with both the CPU and GPU fans pushing 91% more airflow than the last-gen model.





Other specs are as high-end as you'd expect in a desktop replacement, including up to 128GB (2x64GB) of DDR5-6400 memory and up to 8TB (2x 4TB) of PCIe 5.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage with RAID 0 support.





You also get Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5Gbps connectivity, dual Thunderbolt 5 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 FRL output, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.





The big and bright display is the real highlight, though. In addition to being a 4K panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, it features up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness for HDR and has over 2,000 dimming zones. It also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, serves up 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and is VESA ClearMR 11000 certified.





The cherry on top (or bottom, as it were) is a tool-less bottom panel for easy access to the RAM and SSD. ASUS says it takes just seconds to remove the entire panel, which grants full access to key components with no screwdriver needed.





There is an ROG blog post that goes into more detail about the changes to the latest model, with the overall message being that ASUS left no stone unturned.



