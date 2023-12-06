Acer Unveils Nitro V 16 Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 8040 Hawk Point And RTX 40 Firepower

Although the Ryzen 7 8845HS is numerically a full generation ahead of the preceding Ryzen 7 7840HS, for gaming it doesn't really offer any extra horsepower. Compared to the Ryzen 7040 APUs, codenamed "Phoenix", the "Hawk Point" chips use the same Zen 4 architecture, have up to eight cores, and even seemingly have the same frequencies.





The new NPU gives a big boost to generative AI on Hawk Point.









Case in point, the Nitro V 16's webcam has Acer PurifiedView, an AI-powered filter to enhance visual quality, something that many webcams struggle with. The laptop also has a three-microphone array that includes PurifiedVoice



The Nitro V 16 will be available in North America starting in March 2024, and the base model will cost $999. It comes to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in April, and will start at 1,199 euros. Battery life on gaming laptops is often limited to begin with, so the boost in battery life from being able to use the APU's AI processor instead of powering up the discrete GPU might make a big difference. What the 8845HS does have is a much faster NPU, with 16 TOPS instead of the 10 on the 7840HS. However, the RTX 4060 alone has up to 60 TOPS of AI horsepower, so an extra six TOPS isn't exactly a huge boost. Still, for on-the-go AI computing, using the NPU inside of the Hawk Point APU instead of the RTX 4060 could be much more ideal.