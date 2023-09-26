Acer Nitro V 15 Budget Gaming Laptops Pack 13th Gen CPUs And RTX GPUs Starting At $699
Acer is getting ready to roll out an affordable line of Nitro V 15 gaming laptops consisting of at least half a dozen SKUs at varying price points, each one under a grand. The most expensive SKU (ANV15-51-75HE) comes in under the $1,000 threshold by a penny (before tax, anyway), while the least expensive model (NV15-51-53VM) lands at $699.99.
What's interesting about this lineup is that Acer is plucking RTX graphics hardware from different generations of GPU architectures. That $699.99 configuration (NV15-51-53VM) will be available exclusively at Costco next month and pairs a mobile GeForce RTX 2050 with an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13420H processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD).
Despite the 2xxx series model designation, the GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU is actually based on NVIDIA's Ampere architecture and not Turing. It's not an especially potent part (2,048 CUDA cores, 16 RT cores, 64 Tensor cores, 4GB of GDDR6 memory, and a restrictive 64-bit bus), but sufficient for a budget gaming laptop if you keep your expectations in check.
At the other end of the spectrum, the aforementioned $999.99 config (ANV15-51-75HE) steps up to a GeForce RTX 4050 and pairs it with a Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That gives you a bit more firepower to throw at games, enough to hit 60 frames per second at 1080p in many games, depending on the title and settings.
That config will be available at Newegg next month. Incidentally, there's another $999.99 setup (V15-51-73B9) that will be available direct from Acer but with half the storage at 512GB.
Here are the other three configs...
ANV15-51-57C8 ($749.99)
- Core i5-13420H
- GeForce RTX 2050
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
ANV15-51-532J ($769.99)
- Core i5-13420H
- GeForce R TX 3050
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
ANV15-51-59MT ($849.99)
- Core i5-13420H
- GeForce RTX 4050
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
From our vantage point, the ANV15-51-59MT with a Core i5-13420H, GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD looks to offer the best balance between price and expected performance, though Acer's timing is not ideal—Amazon is getting ready to host a Prime Deal Days event, and the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts looms.
The Nitro V 15 lineup looks intriguing all the same. All of the configs sport a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate (curiously, Acer says some models will go to 165Hz outside of the US market), 3ms overdrive response time, and an 82% screen-to-body ratio.
These laptops also boast Wi-Fi 6 support, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, DTS:X Ultra support, and a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Look for the Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop series to be available sometime in October.