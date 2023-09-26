Acer Nitro V 15 Budget Gaming Laptops Pack 13th Gen CPUs And RTX GPUs Starting At $699





Acer is getting ready to roll out an affordable line of Nitro V 15 gaming laptops consisting of at least half a dozen SKUs at varying price points, each one under a grand. The most expensive SKU (ANV15-51-75HE) comes in under the $1,000 threshold by a penny (before tax, anyway), while the least expensive model (NV15-51-53VM) lands at $699.99.





NV15-51-53VM) will be available exclusively at Costco next month and pairs a mobile GeForce RTX 2050 with an Intel 13th Gen What's interesting about this lineup is that Acer is plucking RTX graphics hardware from different generations of GPU architectures. That $699.99 configuration () will be available exclusively at Costco next month and pairs a mobile GeForce RTX 2050 with an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13420H processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD).





Despite the 2xxx series model designation, the GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU is actually based on NVIDIA's Ampere architecture and not Turing. It's not an especially potent part (2,048 CUDA cores, 16 RT cores, 64 Tensor cores, 4GB of GDDR6 memory, and a restrictive 64-bit bus), but sufficient for a budget gaming laptop if you keep your expectations in check.





ANV15-51-75HE) steps up to a At the other end of the spectrum, the aforementioned $999.99 config () steps up to a GeForce RTX 4050 and pairs it with a Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That gives you a bit more firepower to throw at games, enough to hit 60 frames per second at 1080p in many games, depending on the title and settings.





That config will be available at Newegg next month. Incidentally, there's another $999.99 setup (V15-51-73B9) that will be available direct from Acer but with half the storage at 512GB.













Here are the other three configs...