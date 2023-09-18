Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 Sales Event: When And What To Expect





It was only a few short weeks ago when Amazon boasted its latest Prime Day event was the biggest one ever, with more than 375 million items sold tallying over $2.5 billion. Given the success it had with the July event , it's no surprise that Amazon is keen to hold another one sooner rather than later. Turns out it will be much sooner—Amazon revealed it will be hosting a Prime Big Deal Days event next month.





While the name is slightly different, the concept is the same. Starting on October 10, 2023 at precisely 3:00 a.m. EDT (12:00 a.m. PDT), Amazon Prime members will have access to a barrage of exclusive discounts across a wide range of categories, with new deals dropping as fast as every five minutes during select periods during the course of the 48-hour event.





"We’re giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime."Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days. They can also take advantage of other exciting Prime member benefits, like shopping favorite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and accessing doorbuster deals with Invite-only deals."





As with before, a Prime membership is required to take advantage of the deals. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and still be able to participate. Keeping a Prime membership after the trial period runs $14.99 per month, or $139 if paying for a full year upfront.





Qualifying students get a longer 6-month free trial, followed by a reduced $7.49/month rate or $69 annual fee. There's also a $6.99/month plan for qualified users who receive government assistance (along with a 30-day free trial).





The timing of the second Prime Day event is interesting as it comes just ahead of the holiday shopping season. So once the two-day event concludes, it won't be long before we see another batch of bargains for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which in recent years have extended beyond their single-day monikers with week-long and month-long deals.







You can't buy a cat on Amazon but there will undoubtedly be deals on cat toys









Such frequency makes it a little difficult to sift through and sort actual deals. A handy resource we often lean on is CamelCamelCamel , which is a free service that tracks the price history of products on Amazon (it's available as a browser extension as well, called The Camelizer).





Amazon says its Prime Big Deal Days event will include invite-only doorbuster deals, including...