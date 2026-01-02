CATEGORIES
home News

Acemagic Conjures Up NES-Style Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC And It Looks Fantastic

by Paul LillyFriday, January 02, 2026, 09:12 AM EDT
Acemagic Retro X5 mini PC.
One of the most iconic gaming consoles of all time is the 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) that released in the United States way back in 1985. Now a little over 40 years later, Acemagic is using the original NES as inspiration for its Retro X5, a powerful mini PC "designed for players who love the charm of classic games and thrill of modern play."

The overall design language is a throwback to the NES, but with modern accoutrements like USB Type-A and Type-C ports, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack on the front, and "multiple display outputs" around back. We don't have a full reveal just yet, though Acemagic is teasing some enticing details, the biggest of which is what's inside—a modern-era APU.
Specifically, the Retro X5 is configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, a powerful Strix Point chip configured with 12 cores and 24 threads. Four for those cores are based on Zen 5 with a 2GHz base clock and up to a 5.1GHz boost clock, and the remaining eight cores are based on Zen 5c with the same base clock and a max 3.3GHz boost clock.

It also features 12MB of L2 cache and 24MB of L3 cache for 36MB of total cache, a dedicated NPU capable of up up to 50 TOPS of AI grunt work, and integrated Radeon 890M graphics (RDNA 3.5) with 16 compute units (CUs) clocked at up to 2.9GHz. The chip as a whole flexes up to 80 TOPS of AI muscle.

Acemagic Retro X5 mini PC banner.

We don't know what OS will come installed, though Acemagic does mention it will come with RetroPlay Box, which it describes as an all-in-one solution to simplify classic gaming. According to Acemagic, it's integrated at the system level (so probably a launcher) and it purportedly "removes much of the setup and management friction" that can otherwise exist.

"In future software updates, RetroPlay Box will gradually introduce AI-assisted features to improve content recommendations, overall experience, and interaction. These updates will be rolled out progressively, refining the system over time while preserving the original gaming experience," Acemagic states.

The company also says the Retro X5 supports expandable memory and storage, as well as high-speed connectivity. And while it's taking aim at classic gaming, Acemagic says it will work just as well for daily computing tasks.

"Retro X5 is not a simple remake of the past. It’s a modern reinterpretation—preserving the emotional appeal of classic gaming while offering a more effortless, contemporary experience," Acemagic says.

Color us intrigued!
Tags:  Mini PC, strix point, acemagic, ryzen ai 9 hx 370, retro x5
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment