Acemagic Conjures Up NES-Style Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC And It Looks Fantastic





One of the most iconic gaming consoles of all time is the 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) that released in the United States way back in 1985 . Now a little over 40 years later, Acemagic is using the original NES as inspiration for its Retro X5, a powerful mini PC "designed for players who love the charm of classic games and thrill of modern play."





The overall design language is a throwback to the NES, but with modern accoutrements like USB Type-A and Type-C ports, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack on the front, and "multiple display outputs" around back. We don't have a full reveal just yet, though Acemagic is teasing some enticing details, the biggest of which is what's inside—a modern-era APU.

📢 Coming soon: ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Mini PC 🎮✨

Powered by AI 9 HX 370 and AMD Ryzen AI, this pixel-perfect #miniPC blends nostalgic design with futuristic performance.

Classic console vibes meet cutting-edge tech—get ready to level up your setup! 🕹️⚡️#RyzenAI #ComingSoon… pic.twitter.com/4FmHoyPOSU — ACEMAGIC PC Official Store (@Acemagic_MiniPC) December 29, 2025

Specifically, the Retro X5 is configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 , a powerful Strix Point chip configured with 12 cores and 24 threads. Four for those cores are based on Zen 5 with a 2GHz base clock and up to a 5.1GHz boost clock, and the remaining eight cores are based on Zen 5c with the same base clock and a max 3.3GHz boost clock.





It also features 12MB of L2 cache and 24MB of L3 cache for 36MB of total cache, a dedicated NPU capable of up up to 50 TOPS of AI grunt work, and integrated Radeon 890M graphics (RDNA 3.5) with 16 compute units (CUs) clocked at up to 2.9GHz. The chip as a whole flexes up to 80 TOPS of AI muscle.













We don't know what OS will come installed, though Acemagic does mention it will come with RetroPlay Box, which it describes as an all-in-one solution to simplify classic gaming. According to Acemagic, it's integrated at the system level (so probably a launcher) and it purportedly "removes much of the setup and management friction" that can otherwise exist.





"In future software updates, RetroPlay Box will gradually introduce AI-assisted features to improve content recommendations, overall experience, and interaction. These updates will be rolled out progressively, refining the system over time while preserving the original gaming experience," Acemagic states





The company also says the Retro X5 supports expandable memory and storage, as well as high-speed connectivity. And while it's taking aim at classic gaming, Acemagic says it will work just as well for daily computing tasks.





"Retro X5 is not a simple remake of the past. It’s a modern reinterpretation—preserving the emotional appeal of classic gaming while offering a more effortless, contemporary experience," Acemagic says.





Color us intrigued!