Accessorize Your PC Battle Station With Some Killer Peripheral Deals Up To $100 Off

by Tim SweezyTuesday, December 26, 2023, 11:48 AM EDT
hero razer gaming setup
Now that all the good boys and girls have gotten their new additions to their gaming setup, it is time to grab a few accessories to get the most out of it. Whether it be a new gaming headset, gaming keyboard, or a new gaming mouse, there are plenty of deals to be had the day after Christmas.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Gaming Keyboard

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini gaming keyboard is compact enough for just about any space. The 65% form factor gives gamers plenty of room to sling the mouse around in heated battles, as well as more space to place all those snacks and drinks required for long gaming sessions.

The keyboard saves space by removing the function row, home cluster, and numpad, which is like a 60% keyboard. However, Razer 65% keyboard still makes room for arrows keys. This allows for more functionality while remaining petite and compact, making it an great choice for gamers with little space to work with.

razer blackwidow v3 mini

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini also comes with the company’s most advanced wireless technology for low-latency gaming and high-speed inputs. This is made possible via an optimized data protocol, fast radio frequency, and what Razer calls “seamless frequency switching in the noisiest, data-saturated environments. The keyboard can be connected through three different modes of connection: Razer Hyperspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard is $70 off for $99.99.

Need a bigger keyboard for gaming purposes? Then don’t miss out on these other deals:

Alienware Tri-Mode Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

Every great keyboard needs a great gaming mouse. The Alienware Tri-Mode gaming mouse boasts a high 26,000 DPI, tracking of up to 650 IPS, and sensors capable of handling up to 50G of max acceleration. Alienware also adds that it reduces bounce time, while boosting precision and enhancing accuracy with long-lasting optical switches.

alienware tri mode gaming mouse

The Alienware gaming mouse can be used both wired via USB-C, as well as wirelessly via a USB-C dongle or Bluetooth. While using the mouse wirelessly, gamers should be able to enjoy up to 140 hours of lag-free gaming, or up to 420 hours if connected via Bluetooth.

The Alienware Tri-Mode gaming mouse is also designed to be used by either the right or left hand. It also has the iconic Alienware design and AlienFX RGB lighting that syncs with the Alienware Command Center.

The Alienware Tri-Mode wireless ambidextrous mouse is $40 off for $89.99.

Be sure to check out these other deals on gaming mice as well:

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset

The Logitech G Pro X wireless gaming headset features LightSpeed technology that is unique to Logitech G headsets. It delivers up to 20 hours of battery life and a 13+ meter range of use while using 2.4GHz frequency. The microphone, which is essential to all gamers who are teaming up in battle, is a detachable 6mm Pro microphone with Blue VO!CE filters created by the pros, or gamers can design their own.

logitech g pro headset

Logitech G uses proprietary drivers features that are unique hybrid mesh construction in a larger diameter. This allows gamers to hear footsteps more clearly, along with environmental cues with clear and precise sound imaging. The headset is also designed with comfort in mind with its premium aluminum fork and steel-reinforced headband. The earpads are made with memory foam, while the headband is wrapped in a plush leatherette.

Gamers will also be able to take advantage of DTS- Headphone:X 2.0 with surround sound beyond 7.1 channels. This technology allows for more precise object-based audio recreation for greater positional and distance awareness. The advanced audio feature does require being used with a Windows PC, and Logitech G HUB software.

The Logitech G Pro X wireless gaming headset for PC is $100 off for $129.99.

Not feeling the Logitech G Pro X headset? Then check out these other great deals:
