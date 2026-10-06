9 PC Gaming Accessories To Score Big Savings In Amazon's Prime Day Event
8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Hall-Effect Gamepad: $23.99 at Amazon (20% off)
PC gaming means 'mouse and keyboard' to a lot of people, and I get it, but there are some things a controller is just better suited for. If you're still trying to fly the helicopters in GTA Online with your keyboard, STOP and grab this 8bitdo Ultimate 2C Wireless controller. Not only does this Xbox-pattern PC-and-Android gamepad have Hall-effect sticks and triggers, but it also has remappable L4 and R4 shoulder buttons as well as a 1 KHz polling rate, just like your gamer mouse and keyboard. You can snag it right now for just $23.99 with the 2.4G wireless dongle, a 20% discount over the regular price.
Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: $37.99 at Amazon (46% off!)
Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $56.99 at Amazon (43% off!)
If you're serious about MMOs, a normal gaming mouse can start feeling a little... inadequate. The Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed packs a 12-button thumb grid onto the side along with its regular controls, giving you a frankly ridiculous number of ways to bind skills, macros, and other commands without reaching for the keyboard. It's wireless, too, with up to 250 hours of battery life on HyperSpeed. At $56.99, it's 43% off, which makes this a pretty damn good excuse to finally stop fat-fingering your F-keys.
If you really don't be needing all them buttons, the Logitech G502 HERO probably needs no introduction. Its chunky ergonomic shape, 11 programmable buttons, and HERO 25K sensor make it a great all-purpose gaming rodent, whether you're playing shooters, MOBAs, MMOs, or just want a bunch of extra buttons for your desktop shortcuts. And unlike the Naga, there's no battery to charge because this sucker is wired. Right now it's just $37.99, a whopping 46% off, making it an easy recommendation for anybody who doesn't care about going wireless.
Razer Blackwidow V4 X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $84.99 at Amazon (35% off)
Royal Kludge S98 Mechanical Keyboard: $67.66 at Amazon (32% off!)
On the keyboard front, Razer's BlackWidow V4 X makes a perfect pair with the Naga above. It's a mechanical keyboard for people who want dedicated macro keys along the left edge, a multifunction roller and media controls up top, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting, so you can bind everything from game commands to mundane desktop functions without giving up your normal keyboard layout. At $86.99, it's 35% off, which is a pretty solid price for a full-size gaming board with this many extra controls.
The Royal Kludge S98 is a little different, and that's exactly why I like it. Its 96% layout squeezes 98 keys, including the number pad and dedicated arrow cluster, into a more compact footprint, while a little configurable display and metal rotary volume knob add some decidedly unnecessary but extremely fun gadgetry. It's also got gasketed hot-swappable keyswitches, and it supports USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth, so you can customize the switches and use it on basically anything. At $67.66, 32% off, that's a lot of keyboard for the money.
AOC Q27G41ZE 27" 260Hz QHD Gaming Monitor: $135.99 at Amazon (15% off)
Dell S2725QC 4K 120Hz IPS LCD Monitor: $264.99 at Amazon (24% off)
If your definition of a gaming monitor starts with "how many frames can this damn thing display," take a look at the AOC GAMING Q27G41ZE. This 27-inch IPS panel runs at up to 260Hz over DisplayPort while retaining a sharp 2560×1440 QHD resolution, with G-SYNC Compatible support to keep all those frames from turning into a tearing mess. It's 15% off at $135.99, which is an absolutely absurdly low price for a monitor of this caliber.
On the other hand, the Dell S2725QC isn't really a gaming monitor, but that's fine. It's a 27-inch 4K IPS display aimed more at general-purpose use, but a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support make it surprisingly well suited to gaming anyway. You also get a height-adjustable stand, USB-C connectivity with up to 65W power delivery, and the sort of pixel density you want for desktop work. At $264.99, 24% off, it's a particularly nice option for somebody who wants one monitor to pull double duty for both work and play.
Samsung P9 512GB microSD Express Memory Card: $104.98 at Amazon (30% off)
Samsung SSD 9100 Pro PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 SSD: $349.99 at Amazon (49% off!)
Got a Nintendo Switch 2? Then you should probably quit pretending that the console's 256GB of internal storage is going to be enough forever. The Samsung P9 Express 512GB is a microSD Express card specifically designed with the Switch 2 in mind, and unlike older microSD cards, it can take advantage of the console's faster Express interface. Samsung rates the P9 at up to 800MB/s sequential reads, and Nintendo says Switch 2 requires a microSD Express card for expandable game storage. At $104.98, this one is 30% off, so it's a good time to buy the extra space before your game library eats the console alive.
And finally, here's the deal I mentioned in the intro. Samsung's 9100 Pro is a PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe SSD capable of sequential read speeds up to 14,700MB/s and writes up to 13,400MB/s, which is the sort of throughput that makes a conventional PCIe 4.0 drive look positively geriatric. You definitely don't need this much SSD performance for gaming, but if you're building a high-end machine with a PCIe 5.0 slot, this is the kind of component you buy once and then forget about for years. It's 49% off at $349.99, an absolutely enormous discount on a 2TB flagship drive.
What do you think of these deals? Are you tired of me recommending 8bitdo gamepads in every gaming accessory post? Well, I have bad news. I'm not going to stop. They're just too good. But what would you recommend instead? Let me know in the comments below.